Circle & Square Auto Care in Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, joins the Motorist Assurance Program, underscoring its commitment to transparency and trust!

PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle & Square Auto Care Becomes a Motorist Assurance Program Member Shop

Circle & Square Auto Care, a trusted local auto repair provider serving Jefferson County for more than 40 years, has officially joined the Motorist Assurance Program. This designation highlights the shop’s dedication to transparent practices, ethical service, and adherence to nationally recognized industry standards.

The Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) is a consumer-focused initiative that promotes honesty, education, and consistency in auto repair. Membership requires shops to follow strict service guidelines and provide clear explanations of recommended repairs, ensuring customers are empowered to make informed decisions. By adopting MAP standards, Circle & Square Auto Care reinforces its reputation as a community-focused repair shop located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA 98339, United States.

A Word from the Owner

“Becoming a Motorist Assurance Program shop reflects our long-standing promise to provide honest, transparent service that our customers can rely on,” said Nate Patton, owner of Circle & Square Auto Care.

About Circle & Square Auto Care

Located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, Circle & Square Auto Care is a locally owned and operated repair shop dedicated to ethical and reliable automotive service. With ASE-certified technicians, the shop provides diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and full-service repairs across domestic, Asian, and European brands. Known for its integrity, technical expertise, and customer-first approach, Circle & Square Auto Care continues to serve the community with dependable auto care solutions.

For more information, visit www.circleandsquare.com.

