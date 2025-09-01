Creative Biogene Empowers Membrane Protein Research with Launch of High-Purity Nanodisc Products and Services

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Biogene, one of the leading providers who are dedicated to providing gene editing related products and services to accelerate research in the field of biopharma and gene editing, etc. Recently, Creative Biogene announced the release of its flagship high-purity Nanodisc products and services in order to facilitate the study of membrane proteins and their further interactions.

Our researchers are focused on leveraging Creative Biogene's synthetic nanodisc technology to explore breakthroughs in membrane protein research and drug development. Obtaining water-soluble and bioactive multi-spanning membrane proteins is relatively challenging using traditional methods. Creative Biogene's innovative polymer-based nanodisc platform offers a disruptive solution by eliminating membrane scaffolding proteins (MSPs), resulting in a cleaner system and less interference with downstream analyses.

By disaggregating cell membranes into nanoscale disc-like structures, Creative Biogene's technology enables the purification of highly homogeneous membrane proteins under aqueous conditions. Learn how synthetic nanodiscs facilitate the functional characterization of active, multi-spanning membrane proteins, thereby advancing the future of membrane protein research and drug development.

As a leading global supplier of Nanodisc products, Creative Biogene scientists are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that advance the frontiers of membrane biology and pharmaceutical research. Our Nanodisc products provide a near-native lipid environment for membrane proteins, perfectly preserving their original three-dimensional structure and biological function, making them indispensable tools for academic research, drug discovery, and biotechnology applications.

As a trusted partner, Creative Biogene offers a wide range of standard Nanodisc products in stock, offering superior product quality and comprehensive professional services. We also offer robust customization capabilities, enabling us to create specialized formulations tailored to specific customer needs, flexibly accommodating a wide range of requirements, from small-scale research samples to large-scale industrial production. Stringent quality control ensures high product consistency and reliability, and a team of leading scientists with extensive Nanodisc expertise provides expert technical support, including detailed operating instructions and responsive technical consultation. Driven by continuous innovation, our efficient global distribution network ensures rapid delivery of the latest technological advances to researchers worldwide.

“Our Nanodisc technology has become a key tool in numerous cutting-edge scientific fields. Its applications span a wide range of disciplines, including membrane protein structural biology (e.g., cryo-electron microscopy and X-ray crystallography), target identification and screening.” said Marcia Brady, the marketing director of Creative Biogene, she also claimed, “We are committed to providing the highest quality products and support, and working with scientists around the world to leverage this powerful platform to advance exploration and breakthroughs at the forefront of life sciences.”

About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is a leading biotechnology company specializing in the design and production of viral vectors for gene therapy applications. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Creative Biogene is dedicated to advancing the field of gene therapy through its comprehensive AAV platform and commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

