Payment Processing Issue Affects Online License Sales

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has experienced a BOT attack, which has caused the Department to shut down its online payment processing system. This affects all credit and debit card transactions for license and permit purchases.

During this time, customers will be unable to purchase licenses or permits with a credit card through the Department's online system. We are working diligently to resolve this technical issue and will provide an update as soon as possible.

In the interim, we have a solution to ensure our customers can still get out into the field and enjoy New Mexico's outdoors. All NMDGF licenses and permits can be purchased with cash at any of our approved vendor locations across the state. Many vendors are also able to take credit cards. Approved Hunting License Vendors can be found here.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to restore our online services.