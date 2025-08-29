Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield Secures Significant Victory in Tariffs Case

Today, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Court of International Trade’s ruling that the tariffs challenged by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and a multistate coalition are unlawful. These tariffs include both the so-called reciprocal tariffs on nearly all countries worldwide and the separate tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China that the President claimed were justified by concerns about drug trafficking. A majority of the Federal Circuit concluded that the federal law the President invoked, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), does not authorize the President to impose those tariffs. The Federal Circuit is the latest court to conclude that these tariffs are unlawful. To date, every court that has considered the issue has concluded as much.

“Today’s ruling is a huge win for Americans,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “Every court that has reviewed these tariffs has agreed that they are unconstitutional. This ruling couldn’t come at a better time as people are walking into their local stores and seeing price increases for school supplies, clothes, and groceries.”

The court also affirmed the Court of International Trade’s declaratory judgment invalidating the tariffs, but it vacated the injunction ordering the federal government to stop collecting the tariffs. The court concluded that the Court of International Trade needs to take another look at the scope of the injunction based on the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Trump v. CASA about the propriety of universal injunctions.

The case is led by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. Also joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

—

Attorney General Rayfield will host a virtual press availability on Friday, August 29, 2025 at 4:30 PM via Zoom.

WHAT: Press Availability with Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield

WHEN: Friday, August 29, 2025 at 4:30 pm

WHERE: Virtually, via Zoom

RSVP: RSVP with Marta Hanson at marta.hanson@doj.oregon.gov to receive the link.