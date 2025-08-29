Governor Newsom announces multiple clemency actions

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 23 pardons and 10 commutations. Many of these individuals who have received clemency actions experienced adverse childhood experiences and trauma, and mental health symptoms. Without the type of treatment or resources that are increasingly available today, these experiences had a disproportionate effect on their lives and choices. Since then, these individuals have taken accountability for the harm they caused, transformed their lives, and used their experiences to serve their communities.

These grantees were recommended for clemency by correctional staff, teachers, and community and religious leaders, as well as state courts.

Overall, a clemency grant recognizes the grantee’s self-development and accountability after conviction. The Governor weighs numerous factors in his review of clemency applications, including an applicant’s self-development and conduct since the offense, if the grant is consistent with public safety, and the impact of a grant on the community, including crime victims and survivors. Clemency does not forgive or minimize the harm they caused.

While in office, Governor Newsom has granted a total of 247 pardons, 160 commutations, and 42 reprieves.

More information on the clemency process is available here.

Pardons

A pardon acknowledges the grantee’s rehabilitation after a conviction, and their successful reintegration into the community. A pardon may remove counterproductive barriers to employment and public service and restore civic rights and responsibilities.

Commutations

A commutation recognizes an incarcerated person’s exceptional post-conviction rehabilitation. Commutations modify sentences generally to make the grantee eligible to go before the Board of Parole Hearings at an earlier date. At that hearing, parole commissioners consider numerous factors, including input from crime victims and survivors and district attorneys, to determine whether the person can safely be released into the community on parole. The Board’s expertise has resulted in a very low recidivism rate following release.

Resources for victims, survivors, and witnesses

The Governor’s Office encourages victims, survivors, and witnesses to register with CDCR’s Office of Victims and Survivors Rights and Services to receive information about an incarcerated person’s status. For general information about victim services, to learn about victim-offender dialogues, or to register or update a registration confidentially, please click here or call 1-877-256-6877 (toll free).

