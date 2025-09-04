EXP Journeys Announces B Corp ™ Certification and a Continued Commitment to Build a Better World Through Travel

EXP Journeys Logo EXP Journeys Luxury Mobile Tented Camp in Colorado EXP Journeys Luxury Mobile Tented Camp EXP Journeys Bike Ride EXP Journeys Guide

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXP Journeys , renowned for immersive luxury travel experiences, across the Americas and beyond, is pleased to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation™ . This certification further exemplifies EXP’s dedication to using travel as a force for good, embedding social, environmental, and community-conscious values into every journey they design.​The B Corp Certification is awarded to businesses that meet rigorous standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency across areas including employee care, community impact, environmental sustainability, and ethical governance. With this designation, EXP Journeys joins a global community of businesses united by a common purpose: building a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Guided by a shared mission to redefine the way they travel, EXP is committed to ensuring that every journey leaves a meaningful and lasting impact. This commitment extends beyond clients to include team members, partners, and the local communities and ecosystems that make their experiences possible.EXP Journeys & B CorpEXP’s path to achieving the B Corp Certification began in December 2022, born out of a desire to move beyond ad hoc giving and toward a structured, values-driven model of impact. Inspired by their involvement in the Conscious Travel Foundation and peers in the industry, the team saw B Corp as a way to formalize their commitment to responsible business and meaningful travel.“We want our travelers to understand that we care deeply about our people, the places we visit, and the legacy we leave behind,” says Jackson. “Our hope is that they feel the impact that thoughtful travel can have, and see themselves as part of something bigger. Being B Corp certified is about becoming a company that does what is best for its clients, employees, vendors, and the environment, and prioritizes all those things over its bottom line.”In meeting B Corp’s high standards, EXP Journeys demonstrated verified impact across five key areas:- Governance: a company's overall mission and how it is incorporated into the company's legal structure and decision-making processes.- Workers: Prioritizing employee well-being, growth, and equity- Community: Supporting local suppliers, philanthropic partnerships, and giving through the EXP Foundation - Environment: Designing low-impact journeys and applying Leave No Trace principles across mobile camps and beyond- Customers: Championing transparency, personalization, and ethics in every travel experience.EXP’s mission is to create authentic travel experiences that enrich lives and transform perspectives. This is not only a commitment they make to their clients and partners, but also to the destinations in which they travel as they feel a responsibility to enrich and transform them for the better. To that end, EXP donates a portion of the cost of every journey to local, non-profit organizations in their most traveled destinations through their EXP Foundation, supporting partners like Turner Endangered Species Fund, Teton Raptor Center and Yee Ha’ólníi Doo. With B Corp now serving as an internal compass, the company plans to deepen those relationships, build new partnerships, and create opportunities for clients to engage directly with the causes and communities they visit. As EXP looks to the future, B Corp will remain a guiding framework shaping how they operate and how they continue to design journeys.​About EXP Journeys:Founded in 2012 by veteran guides Kevin Jackson and Andrew Roberts, EXP Journeys is a B Corp Certified travel company curating bespoke travel experiences across North and South America to Antarctica. With roots deeply embedded in the guiding community and a proprietary training program that sets the industry standard, EXP approaches every itinerary with a blend of creativity, experience, and environmental responsibility, ensuring that each journey is as memorable as it is sustainable. Whether it’s heli-accessed wilderness or their ‘Leave No Trace’ mobile camps tucked into the most breathtaking corners of the American West, EXP specialises in crafting experiences that are at once intimate and impactful.

