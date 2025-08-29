Less Cancer to Train Beauty Professionals to Spot Early Signs of Skin Cancer

Bill Couzens, founder, Less Cancer

We're teaching beauty professionals to recognize skin changes while also connecting clients to clinics that provide screenings. The bridge between early recognition and affordable care saves lives.” — Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nonprofit organization Less Cancer will host a groundbreaking training workshop in Logan, West Virginia, equipping cosmetologists, barbers, and manicurists to recognize early warning signs of skin cancer. The workshop takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Michigan State University will provide Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.The program, titled, “When You See Something, Say Something,” is designed for professionals who often notice clients’ skin, scalp, and nails more frequently than doctors do. The training emphasizes that when practitioners see a suspicious change—whether a mole, a lesion, or a discoloration—they should not simply cover it with polish, dye, or makeup, but instead encourage clients to seek medical evaluation.This initiative comes at a critical time. Communities across the country face less Medicaid, fewer healthcare resources, and shrinking access to care. “This program is all about access and pivoting in new and different ways where systems are failing,” said Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer. “We are not only teaching beauty professionals how to recognize concerning changes, but also connecting clients to clinics that provide screenings on a sliding scale or at no charge. That bridge between early recognition and affordable care can save lives.”The September 3 workshop will include:• Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits provided by Michigan State University.• Training for cosmetology students from a local community college.• Pathways to follow-up care, ensuring that when something is spotted, people have options for screenings and medical attention regardless of income or insurance status.• Expert panel presentations, moderated by Bill Couzens, featuring:o Tricia Petzold, M.D., chair, Less Cancero Caleb Runyon, N.P., The Closer Look Projecto Monica Baskin, Ph.D., Virginia Commonwealth Universityo Mary Ellen Conn, WVU Cancer Instituteo Lisa J. Haddox-Heston, DDS, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical Collegeo Shayla Procopio, Coalfield Healtho Brent Tomblin, Coalfield HealthSkin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, yet it is highly preventable and treatable when caught early. This workshop reflects Less Cancer’s commitment to community-based prevention, education, and access to care. For more information about the workshop or to register, contact Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer at info@lesscancer.org.To learn more about Less Cancer’s work or get involved, visit www.LessCancer.org # # #About Less CancerFounded in 2003, Less Cancer (Next Generation Choices Foundation) is a grassroots nonprofit focused on reducing cancer risk and promoting public health through education, awareness, and access. The organization does not lobby, but instead engages the public and policymakers through evidence-based science, expert-led workshops, and practical tools to build healthier communities. Less Cancer pioneered National Cancer Prevention Day and the Bipartisan Congressional Cancer Prevention Caucus and continues to serve individuals, families, and professionals across the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.