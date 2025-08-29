Attorney General Bonta Secures Felony Prison Sentences for Three Individuals Involved in Theft of High-Performance Vehicles Across Nine California Counties

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the sentencing of three people involved in 13 different vehicle thefts or attempted vehicle thefts throughout California. Between July 2023 and March 2024, Jesse Venegas, Nathan Olivas, and Christopher Anderson participated in a large scale conspiracy to steal expensive high-performance vehicles including Dodge Chargers and Challengers, for the purpose of selling them or using them in street takeovers. The thefts occurred in the counties of El Dorado, Kings, Monterey, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Tulare.



“At the California Department of Justice, we are fighting organized crime in the field and in the courtroom,” said Attorney General Bonta. “As today's sentencing is testament to, we will not tolerate theft that endangers our communities. I am thankful for strong partnerships with local law enforcement that make California a safer place to live and work. When we work together, we get results.”



Following an investigation and arrests conducted by Visalia Police Department, it was discovered that the three defendants also executed activities related to running a chop shop. The estimated value of the 13 vehicles that were taken was approximately $600,000. On May 12, 2025, all three defendants pled in El Dorado Superior Court and agreed to restitution payments. Venegas, Olivas, and Anderson all pled to one count of operating a chop shop. Venegas further pled to four counts of vehicle theft, while Olivas and Anderson each pled to one additional count of vehicle theft. Venegas was sentenced to a total of 4 years and 8 months, Olivas to 2 years and 8 months, and Anderson to 2 years. The sentences were for prison time pursuant to PC 1170(h). All three defendants were sentenced on August 29, 2025.



The California Department of Justice's Special Prosecution Section investigates and prosecutes complex criminal cases occurring in California, primarily related to financial, securities, mortgage, and environmental fraud; public corruption, including violations of California’s Political Reform Act; “underground economy” offenses, including tax and revenue fraud and counterfeiting; and human trafficking. Vertical teams of prosecutors, investigators, auditors, and paralegals often work with federal and local authorities on cases involving multi-jurisdictional criminal activity.



A copy of the criminal complaint can be found here.