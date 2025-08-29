Governor Lee Announces 30th Judicial District Appointments

Governor Bill Lee appointed Chris Frulla to the Circuit Court and Raymond Lepone to the Criminal Court in Judicial District 30, which covers Shelby County.

Chris Frulla currently serves as a partner at Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell, PLC. Frulla earned his bachelor’s degree at College of Charleston and juris doctor at Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Valerie Smith to the appellate bench, effective immediately.

Raymond Lepone currently serves as an Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General within the Criminal Appeals Division. Lepone earned his bachelor’s degree at Kennesaw State University and juris doctor at Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paula Skahan, effective immediately.