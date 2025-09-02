Thasis Radio Network Launches ThasisGPT: The First Truly Interactive Radio Listening Experience

The first AI-powered platform that transforms radio listening into an interactive experience

For the first time, listeners don’t just hear a song on the radio — they can interact with it.” — David Moss

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thasis Radio Network, Inc., a leader in digital broadcasting innovation, today announced the launch of ThasisGPT, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows listeners to directly interact with the music they hear on the network’s stations. Available on both the Thasis website and mobile app, ThasisGPT creates a dynamic, real-time connection between the listener and the songs they love.With a simple click of the ThasisGPT button while a song is playing, listeners can instantly access detailed information about the track and its artist — from background stories and discography highlights to cultural impact. In addition, users can type or speak their own unique questions, such as “What inspired this song?” or “Who were the band’s biggest influences?” ThasisGPT provides intelligent, conversational answers in real time, making every song a gateway to deeper discovery.“We believe ThasisGPT is the future of radio,” said David Moss, CEO of Thasis Radio Network. “For the first time, listeners don’t just hear a song on the radio — they can interact with it. This is a breakthrough in making radio more engaging, more personal, and more immersive.ThasisGPT represents a leap forward in audience engagement, blending the rich storytelling of traditional radio with the on-demand interactivity of modern AI. Unlike passive streaming, this technology turns listening into a conversation — making Thasis Radio Network the first broadcaster to deliver a truly interactive listening experience on a scale.Key Features of ThasisGPT:• Instant Song Insights: Learn about the track, artist, album, and history in one click.• Ask Your Own Questions: Go beyond the basics with custom queries about the music.• Real-Time Engagement: Answers delivered instantly, without leaving the stream.• Available Everywhere: Integrated across Thasis.com and the Thasis mobile app.The launch of ThasisGPT solidifies Thasis Radio Network’s reputation as a pioneer in combining cutting-edge technology with the timeless power of music discovery.About Thasis Radio Network, Inc.Thasis Radio Network is a professional internet radio network based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, operating more than 20 stations across multiple formats including classic rock, oldies, country, Motown, pop, and Christian. With a team of over 40 veteran radio professionals — including former executives from major broadcasting groups — Thasis delivers high-quality, commercial-free stations while pioneering the next generation of interactive digital radio experiences.

