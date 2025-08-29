ZyDoc Showcases Disruptive Clinical Documentation Platform at New York Venture Summit 2025; Seeking Seed-Stage Investors

ZyDoc is the only clinical documentation solution powered by AI with notes corrected by human specialists, with direct EHR insertion. Columbia University & NIH Usability Study reveals a 61% increase in speed due to ease of use and estimates a 10% increase in practice efficiency; revenue uplift can exceed $130k per physician per year as a result. ZyDoc directly integrates into existing EHR systems without clinician-IT burden or cut & paste.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZyDoc , a leading innovator in healthcare documentation technology, announced its participation in the New York Venture Summit (NYVS25) , taking place this fall. Recognized as one of the premier events for early- and growth-stage companies, NYVS25 will bring together venture capitalists, family offices, angel investors, and corporate partners. ZyDoc will present its AI-augmented, human-verified EHR documentation platform and is actively seeking investment partners to join its $15 million seed round.A $100 Billion ProblemPhysician burnout and documentation inefficiency remain among the largest challenges in healthcare. Each year in the U.S. alone, over $100 billion is lost due to medical documentation errors and inefficiencies. Current “AI-only” solutions frequently fall short, introducing error rates as high as 24% and placing even more burden on clinicians.ZyDoc solves this problem by combining AI-driven transcription with expert medical language specialists — a “Humans in the Loop” model that ensures unmatched accuracy, security, and specialty-specific precision. The company’s proprietary TrackDoc Connect™ system inserts structured notes directly into EHRs, eliminating error-prone copy-and-paste workflows and scaling effortlessly from single practices to enterprise hospitals.Proven Results & Market Opportunity Validated by Columbia University and NIH studies , ZyDoc has demonstrated: +61% faster documentation than keyboard entry, -76% lower costs than manual methods, and Error rates below 1% with U.S.-based verification.The economic impact is significant: A typical 10-physician practice can see $1.38 million in annual revenue uplift whereas a 600-bed hospital can generate $169 million in added revenue per year. With a global market opportunity exceeding $1 billion annually in orthopedics and ophthalmology alone, ZyDoc is positioned to scale rapidly across multiple specialties and geographies.Seeking Strategic InvestorsZyDoc is currently raising a $15 million seed round with preferred equity and discounts. Proceeds will accelerate: expansion into ophthalmology, orthopedics, and ambulatory surgery centers, development of a reseller channel, strategic partnerships, as well as global expansion initiatives, including beachheads in the UAE and Europe. ZyDoc's product roadmap enhancements include speech recognition, hospital integration, and automated coding.The company has been gaining visibility through the Connectd and Ignyte networks, enabling ZyDoc to engage with leading investors focused on digital health, AI, and medical technology.A Message from Leadership“ZyDoc is not just another AI scribe,” said James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc. “We are building the next standard for clinical documentation — one that’s faster, more accurate, and financially transformative for providers worldwide. NYVS25 is an incredible opportunity to connect with investors who understand the scale of this problem and the value of our proven solution.”About ZyDocZyDoc is a medical informatics company redefining healthcare documentation with AI-powered, human-verified transcription and seamless EHR integration. Recognized with national innovation awards and trusted by leading practices and hospitals, ZyDoc delivers superior accuracy, faster turnaround, and measurable ROI. The company is fully HIPAA-compliant, SOC2 certified, and continuously monitored for security and reliability.

