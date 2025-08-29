ZyDoc Launches Multilingual Translation for Dictated Patient Notes, Expanding Global Healthcare Access
ZyDoc is the only clinical documentation solution powered by AI with notes corrected by human specialists, with direct EHR insertion. Notes are provided in every major language.
ZyDoc launches multilingual translation for dictated notes, enabling global EHR integration and patient summaries in any language to expand healthcare access.
Meeting a Global Need
Healthcare is increasingly global, but language barriers remain a critical obstacle to quality care. The World Health Organization estimates that hundreds of millions of patients worldwide face miscommunication due to language differences, often resulting in delayed diagnoses, treatment errors, and reduced trust in providers.
ZyDoc addresses this challenge by enabling physicians to dictate in English or their native tongue and automatically generate structured EHR notes along with translated patient handouts. This ensures that every patient encounter produces clear, accessible information for patients and caregivers, regardless of language.
How It Works
ZyDoc combines AI-powered transcription with its proprietary TrackDoc Connect™ direct EHR insertion system. By integrating Humans-in-the-Loop medical language specialists with advanced translation technology, ZyDoc ensures: Near-instant multilingual output for patient summaries and instructions, Medical-grade accuracy across specialties with expert validation, Seamless interoperability with major EHR platforms worldwide, and Secure, compliant workflows — HIPAA-compliant, SOC2 certified, and continuously monitored.
Unlike competitors that rely solely on automated translation, ZyDoc enhances accuracy with specialty-specific corrections and rigorous clinical oversight, minimizing the risks of mistranslation in high-stakes healthcare settings.
Expanding Global Reach
This feature unlocks new possibilities for international healthcare systems. Hospitals in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East can now adopt ZyDoc to: Improve communication with multicultural patient populations, Support cross-border care and medical tourism, Reduce costly errors in patient comprehension and discharge instructions, and Enable rapid scaling of best practices across regions with different languages.
For example, a physician in Germany can dictate notes in English, while the patient instantly receives a clear summary in German, Spanish, or Arabic — bridging cultural divides and enhancing compliance with treatment plans.
Driving Economic and Clinical Impact
The benefits extend beyond patient care. ZyDoc’s efficiency has been shown to increase physician revenue by over $137,000 annually per clinician and $169 million per year for large hospitals, while cutting documentation costs by 76%. Adding multilingual support positions ZyDoc as a truly global solution — one that improves outcomes, reduces burnout, and increases financial performance for providers worldwide.
A Message from Leadership
“Healthcare shouldn’t be limited by language,” said James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc. “Our instant translation capability means physicians can focus on care, while patients leave with clear, accurate instructions they can understand. This is more than a technology upgrade; it’s a commitment to global health equity.”
About ZyDoc
ZyDoc is a medical informatics innovator delivering AI-augmented, human-verified clinical documentation with seamless EHR integration. Its award-winning platform reduces physician burnout, improves billing accuracy, and enhances patient communication. Built for scalability and security, ZyDoc supports clinics, specialty practices, and enterprise hospitals worldwide.
Matthew Koerner, MM, MBA
ZyDoc
+1 800-546-5633
matt.koerner@zydoc.com
