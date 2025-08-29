Governor Newsom convenes statewide task force to prioritize and dismantle homeless encampments and accelerate care

California’s State Action for Facilitation on Encampments (SAFE) Task Force brings together expertise and programs from across state agencies to target encampments, with a particular focus on emergency management, social services, health care, substance use support, resource and land management, and public safety. Working together with local governments to provide shelter and social services, the SAFE Task Force will prioritize encampments on state rights-of-way in California’s ten largest cities and assist in finding suitable shelter options for individuals residing there.

Dismantling dangerous encampments

This announcement builds on the Governor’s broader effort to address the homelessness and housing crises affecting the entire nation and reverse a problem that has been decades in the making. Governor Newsom has set a strong expectation for all local governments to address encampments in their communities and help connect people with support. In 2024, Governor Newsom filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to recognize the need for state and local authority to clear encampments. After the Supreme Court issued a ruling that removed legal ambiguities that had tied the hands of state and local officials, Governor Newsom issued an executive order directing state entities and urging local governments to clear encampments using a state-tested model to address encampments humanely, offer housing, and provide people with adequate notice and support.

A strong strategy that works

Governor Newsom is creating a structural and foundational model that will have positive impacts for generations to come by streamlining and prioritizing building of new housing, funding new shelters, housing, and supports, holding local governments accountable, addressing mental health and its impact on homelessness through voter-approved Proposition 1, and creating new pathways for those who need it most through updated conservatorship laws and a new CARE court system.

SAFE task force

Today’s announcement brings these strategies together by establishing the statewide SAFE Taskforce. California’s SAFE task force brings together state agencies responsible for delivering key components of the Governor’s strategies to ensure that local communities have the support they need to quickly and humanely clear encampments, connect people with housing and care, and prevent repopulation.

Unlike the haphazard strategies employed by the Trump Administration, California’s SAFE Task Force brings together each of the tools created by Governor Newsom to clear encampments and connect people with the care they need. The task force is made up of the following state agencies and departments, who will provide appropriate support:

California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES): Responsible for logistical coordination and procurement, ensuring the efficient deployment of resources.

This agency, including through its Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), will continue to be instrumental in administering and overseeing housing and homeless grant funding that can be used for these efforts, and providing connections to housing solutions and supportive service providers. California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH): Offering vital guidance to local government facilitating homeless outreach coordinating supportive services, and facilitating collaboration with local agencies.

Supporting and monitoring locally-provided comprehensive health care and behavioral health support, including critical substance use treatment facilitated through Proposition 1 funding. California Highway Patrol (CHP): Providing essential public safety support during encampment operations and monitoring cleared encampment locations.

Upcoming encampment operations

Together with local partners, the Task Force will focus on encampment operations throughout the state within the next 30 days. The task force will work in a unified way across state government to clear highly visible and unsafe encampments on state property while expanding access to housing, shelter, mental health, and substance use services. Locations identified include areas with large encampments and high-priority encampments on state rights-of-way in California’s ten most populous cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, and Fresno.

A strong partnership in San Francisco

This week, Caltrans reached a new agreement with the City of San Francisco that improves coordination on state right-of-ways. This Delegated Maintenance Agreement (DMA) will help the city address sites quickly and work with local partners who are equipped to offer services and housing to people experiencing homelessness.

Kicking off this agreement, in just the first two days, Caltrans and its city partners cleared encampments on state right-of-way at Cesar Chavez Junction and 13th and Van Ness, connecting 12 individuals with social services and shelter, and collecting roughly 90 cubic yards of unsafe and unsanitary waste and debris.