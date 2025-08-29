Author Gavin Johnson Releases Intertwined: A Raw Look At Addiction And Survival In Post-Katrina New Orleans

Intertwined by Gavin S. Johnson

Two decades after Hurricane Katrina, Johnson returns to the city’s streets to chronicle the struggles of incarceration, addiction, and resilience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gavin Johnson announces the release of his latest work, Intertwined, a powerful nonfiction narrative that pulls back the curtain on the enduring impact of addiction and incarceration in New Orleans. Set nearly 20 years after Hurricane Katrina, the book follows a healthcare professional who steps into the role of storyteller, weaving together voices and experiences too often left unheard.

A follow-up to Johnson’s acclaimed debut, Prisoners of Katrina, this new work shifts focus from immediate survival during the storm to the long shadows it cast on the city’s people. Intertwined captures the complex web of challenges that linger two decades later, as addiction, trauma, and systemic barriers continue to shape lives. By chronicling personal accounts from those most affected, Johnson creates a portrait of a city still healing—raw, unfiltered, and deeply human.

The inspiration for the book came from Johnson’s own lived experience. Years earlier, he and his elderly father found themselves in an unimaginable situation during Katrina, an ordeal that became the foundation for his first book. Nearly two decades later, compelled by the urge to revisit and re-examine, he dove back into New Orleans with a new lens—documenting how life, justice, and survival have evolved since those fateful days.

Intertwined is written for readers who crave stories that bridge personal narrative with broader social issues. With its wide array of viewpoints, the book appeals not only to those interested in addiction, recovery, and criminal justice, but also to anyone who values storytelling that illuminates the hidden struggles of a community.

Gavin Johnson never set out to become an author, but life had other plans. His unexpected journey into writing began with survival, grew into documentation, and has now evolved into a mission of truth-telling. With a voice shaped by firsthand experience and a dedication to authenticity, Johnson continues to capture the realities that many endure but few discuss.

Intertwined is available now through major online booksellers, including Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Intertwined-Journey-worlds-interesting-perspective/dp/B0FJMDRRN2

Readers of Prisoners of Katrina and newcomers alike will find in Johnson’s work a poignant, thought-provoking narrative that lingers long after the final page.

