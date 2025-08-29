Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm Files Suit Against Modern MD Urgent Care & Physician Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 11, 2025, the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP filed a civil complaint in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, on behalf of a 21-year-old patient alleging sexual abuse during an August 14, 2024 medical examination at Modern MD Urgent Care – Woodhaven. The defendants named in the lawsuit are Modern MD Management Services, LLC, Modern MD Urgent Care – Woodhaven, and Amir Sitafalwalla , M.D. (Index No. 160603/2025).According to the complaint, Dr. Sitafalwalla allegedly engaged in inappropriate touching during a purported genital exam that the patient contends was not medically necessary. The filing further alleges that Modern MD failed to exercise adequate hiring, supervision, and oversight, despite prior warning signs concerning Dr. Sitafalwalla’s conduct.Public records cited in the lawsuit reference earlier incidents involving Dr. Sitafalwalla, including an arrest in January 2023 and charges filed in March 2023 related to an alleged assault of a patient. The complaint also points to disciplinary proceedings initiated by the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) on March 25, 2025 (Statement of Charges), regarding alleged misconduct with patients over multiple years.“Every patient is entitled to safe, respectful medical care,” said Jaehyun Oh , Esq., counsel for the plaintiff. “Our filing asks the court to hold the defendants accountable for the harms alleged and to address systemic failures that allowed this conduct to persist.”“The allegations in the complaint are grounded in court filings and state records,” added Hardeep Shergill, Esq. “We intend to pursue full relief available under New York law.”The action seeks damages for injuries allegedly caused by Dr. Sitafalwalla’s conduct and by the institutional failures pleaded against Modern MD, including negligent hiring, retention, and supervision. As the matter is pending, all allegations remain to be proven in court.Case Details:Court: Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New YorkCase Caption: John Doe #1 et al. v. Modern MD Management Services, LLC et al.Index Number: 160603/2025Filing Date: August 11, 2025About Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP:The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP represents individuals and families in personal injury, medical malpractice, and civil rights matters throughout New York. The firm focuses on thorough case preparation and client advocacy in complex litigation matters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.