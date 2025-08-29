Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm Files Suit Against Modern MD Urgent Care & Physician Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
According to the complaint, Dr. Sitafalwalla allegedly engaged in inappropriate touching during a purported genital exam that the patient contends was not medically necessary. The filing further alleges that Modern MD failed to exercise adequate hiring, supervision, and oversight, despite prior warning signs concerning Dr. Sitafalwalla’s conduct.
Public records cited in the lawsuit reference earlier incidents involving Dr. Sitafalwalla, including an arrest in January 2023 and charges filed in March 2023 related to an alleged assault of a patient. The complaint also points to disciplinary proceedings initiated by the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) on March 25, 2025 (Statement of Charges), regarding alleged misconduct with patients over multiple years.
“Every patient is entitled to safe, respectful medical care,” said Jaehyun Oh, Esq., counsel for the plaintiff. “Our filing asks the court to hold the defendants accountable for the harms alleged and to address systemic failures that allowed this conduct to persist.”
“The allegations in the complaint are grounded in court filings and state records,” added Hardeep Shergill, Esq. “We intend to pursue full relief available under New York law.”
The action seeks damages for injuries allegedly caused by Dr. Sitafalwalla’s conduct and by the institutional failures pleaded against Modern MD, including negligent hiring, retention, and supervision. As the matter is pending, all allegations remain to be proven in court.
Case Details:
Court: Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York
Case Caption: John Doe #1 et al. v. Modern MD Management Services, LLC et al.
Index Number: 160603/2025
Filing Date: August 11, 2025
About Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP:
The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP represents individuals and families in personal injury, medical malpractice, and civil rights matters throughout New York. The firm focuses on thorough case preparation and client advocacy in complex litigation matters.
Jaehyun Oh, Partner
Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP
+1 212-869-3500 ext. 245
marketing@fuchsberg.com
