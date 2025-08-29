Powder Metallurgy Component Market to Double by 2035, Reaching USD 69.4 Billion | TMR Analysis

Powder Metallurgy Component Market

Powder metallurgy components find applications in aerospace and electronics.

Global Powder Metallurgy Industry Set for 6.5% CAGR Growth Through 2035” — Transparency Market Research Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global powder metallurgy component market , valued at USD 35.0 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 69.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is driven by rising demand across automotive, aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors, where lightweight, durable, and cost-efficient components are increasingly required for advanced manufacturing applications.The powder metallurgy component market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for powder metal components in the automotive industry. The automotive industry is looking for lightweight high-performance components to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions in conventional vehicles.𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮: 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗜𝗻-𝗗𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝘄! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56565 Powder metallurgy components meet those demands. Likewise, in the transition of the automotive industry toward electric vehicles, powder metallurgy components have a major role to play. Powder metallurgy components manufacturing involves nearly 97% consumption of the raw materials, unlike other manufacturing processes. This reduces wastage.Asia-Pacific accounts for a significant percentage of market share owing to the presence of large automotive companies, increasing demand for high-performance materials, and industrialization in many emerging economies. With advancements in additive manufacturing, the demand for powder metallurgy components is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀, 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:By Material Type: The market is primarily dominated by ferrous metal powders, especially iron and steel, due to their excellent mechanical properties and cost-effectiveness. The non-ferrous segment includes materials like aluminum, copper, tungsten, and molybdenum, which are valued for their specific properties such as high thermal and electrical conductivity, and corrosion resistance.𝗕𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀: 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:Press and Sinter: This is the most common and traditional method, accounting for a large portion of the market.Metal Injection Molding (MIM): This process is used for creating small, complex, and high-precision parts.Additive Manufacturing (AM) or Metal 3D Printing: A rapidly growing segment that allows for the creation of intricate geometries with minimal material waste.By Application: The automotive industry remains the largest end-user, accounting for a significant share of the market. PM components are used in engine and transmission parts like gears, sprockets, and bearing caps. Other key applications include:Aerospace & Defense: For lightweight, high-strength parts in aircraft engines and other critical systems.Industrial Machinery: In power tools, industrial motors, and lawn & garden equipment.Medical & Dental: For orthopedic implants and surgical instruments, leveraging the biocompatibility and precision of PM.Electrical & Electronics: For components in computers, telecommunications equipment, and electric vehicle batteries.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The market's growth is geographically diverse, with different regions showing unique strengths.Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region, holding nearly 50% of the global market share. This is driven by rapid industrialization, a strong presence of automotive and aerospace industries, and government initiatives that encourage private investment in manufacturing.North America is also a significant market, known for its advanced aerospace, automotive, and medical industries. The region benefits from strong R&D activities and a high adoption rate of additive manufacturing.Europe is another prominent market, driven by the focus on reducing vehicle emissions and developing lightweight automotive parts.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry: The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for fuel efficiency in conventional vehicles are driving the demand for lightweight and high-strength PM components.Advancements in Additive Manufacturing: The increasing use of metal 3D printing is expanding the applications of PM, allowing for the production of complex geometries that are difficult to achieve with traditional methods.Cost-Effectiveness and Material Utilization: PM is an efficient process that produces near-net-shape components, significantly reducing material waste and post-processing costs. The energy required to produce a finished product is also much lower than with machining.𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀High Initial Investment: The cost of tooling and equipment for certain PM processes can be substantial, which may be a barrier for new entrants.Competition from Alternative Technologies: The market faces competition from other manufacturing processes like casting, forging, and traditional machining.Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The price of metal powders can be volatile, impacting the overall production cost.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀Focus on Sustainability: The industry is increasingly focused on developing sustainable practices, including recycling metal powders and reducing energy consumption.Development of New Alloys: Ongoing research and development are leading to the creation of new high-performance alloys with improved properties, suitable for demanding applications in aerospace and medical sectors.Miniaturization: The demand for smaller, more precise components in the electronics and medical industries is propelling the growth of processes like MIM.Integration of Industry 4.0: The adoption of automation, robotics, and digital technologies is enhancing the efficiency and precision of PM manufacturing processes.𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸The future of the powder metallurgy component market is bright. The continued evolution of technology, particularly in additive manufacturing and advanced sintering techniques, will unlock new applications and markets. As industries like automotive and aerospace continue to prioritize weight reduction and performance, the demand for PM components will only increase. The focus on sustainability and the development of new, specialized materials will further cement PM's position as a key manufacturing technology for the coming decade.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀The global market is expected to nearly double in value by 2035.The automotive sector will remain the largest end-user, with a growing emphasis on EV components.Asia-Pacific will continue to be the dominant region.Additive manufacturing is the fastest-growing segment, creating new opportunities for complex part production.Key industry challenges include raw material costs and competition from other manufacturing methods.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲The powder metallurgy market is characterized by a mix of large, established players and smaller, specialized companies. Key players in the market include:GKN PlcSumitomo Electric Industries LtdMiba AGPMG SinterSchunk GroupPorite GroupAMES S.A.Stackpole International Inc.SHW AGFine Sinter Company LtdOther Leading CompaniesThese companies are investing in R&D, expanding their production capabilities, and forming strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge.𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=56565<ype=S 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀NASA's GRX-810 Alloy: A new alloy developed for AM parts that can withstand extreme temperatures, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for aerospace components.Powder Recycling Systems: Companies are introducing new systems to recover and reuse metal powder, enhancing sustainability.Advancements in Soft Magnetic Composites: Ongoing research aims to improve the efficiency of soft magnetic components for use in electric motors and other applications.Acquisitions and Partnerships: Key players are acquiring smaller companies or forming collaborations to expand their technological capabilities and market reach, particularly in the additive manufacturing space. 