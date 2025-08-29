Former Military Intelligence Analyst Jana Creel Announces New Book 'Proximity To Power' for Business Leaders

Jana Creel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic advisor Jana Creel will release "Proximity To Power™," a tactical playbook that transforms elite military intelligence frameworks into business leadership strategies. The book provides professionals with methodologies to build lasting authority through strategic positioning, presence, and relationships.

Creel, who served as a Target Digital Network Analyst with a TS/SCI clearance in the U.S. military, was trained to decode behavior, analyze threats, and make high-stakes decisions. After transitioning to civilian life, she recognized that professional authority depends not on talent or titles alone, but on strategic proximity to decision-makers and influence centers.

"Proximity To Power™" presents a systematic approach for ambitious professionals to position themselves where opportunities naturally flow toward them. The book details specific strategies Creel developed to transition from military service to advising CEOs and training corporate leaders.

The methodology outlined in the book focuses on three core elements: positioning, presence, and relationships. Readers learn to apply military intelligence analysis techniques to business contexts, developing the skills to earn access to executive-level discussions, maintain their position once there, and exercise influence with integrity.

Creel currently advises CEOs and trains professionals in strategic positioning and influence building. Her approach emphasizes strategy, character, and confidence over conventional networking tactics.

The book provides readers with the exact strategies Creel used in her own career transformation, offering a replicable framework for building sustainable professional authority. "Proximity To Power™" targets professionals seeking to advance their careers through strategic relationship building rather than traditional career advancement methods.

