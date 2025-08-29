Newhomeprograms.com Rebrands as HOMEROCK REALTY LLC, Launching Unified Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance Brand

HOMEROCK REALTY LLC

We’re not just changing our name. We’re changing the way people experience homeownership” — Cory Kammerdiener

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newhomeprograms.com LLC, a trusted name in Texas real estate, has officially rebranded as HOMEROCK REALTY LLC to reflect the company’s evolution into a fully integrated real estate services firm.

Now operating under one cohesive brand—HOMEROCK REALTY, HOMEROCK MORTGAGE, and HOMEROCK INSURANCE —the company offers clients a one-stop solution for buying, selling, financing, and insuring homes.

“We’re not just changing our name. We’re changing the way people experience homeownership,” said Cory Kammerdiener, U.S. Navy veteran and Founder of HOMEROCKREALTY. “Our clients and agents now have access to everything under one roof—making the entire process easier, faster, and more secure.”

HOMEROCK REALTY's model emphasizes:

- Seamless coordination between real estate, lending, and insurance

- Agent tools like BoldTrail Pro CRM and automated onboarding

- A competitive RevShare model for agent recruitment and retention

- Local expertise in Houston, TX —with plans to expand throughout Texas.



With this rebrand, HOMEROCK REALTY positions itself as a modern, tech-savvy brokerage focused on simplifying homeownership and empowering agents to build sustainable careers.

About HOMEROCK REALTY LLC

HomeRock Realty LLC is a full-service real estate brokerage headquartered in Spring, TX. Through its affiliates—HOMEROCK MORTGAGE and HOMEROCK INSURANCE —the company provides an integrated, client-first experience for every stage of the homeownership journey. Founded by a veteran, HOMEROC REALTY is committed to innovation, service, and empowering agents through technology and revenue share opportunities.

Learn more at https://www.homerockrealty.com

Press Contact:

Cory Kammerdiener

Founder & Broker-Owner

info@homerockrealty.com

(346) 472-2995



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.