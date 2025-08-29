ZyDoc Showcases Breakthrough EHR Documentation Technology at EURETINA 2025 in Paris; Seeking European Pilot Partners

Meet ZyDoc in-person at EURetina25's Innovation Showcase to learn more about how AI with "Humans-In-The-Loop" is the next generation of clinical documentation.

PARIS, FRANCE, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZyDoc , the next-generation leader in clinical documentation solutions, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming EURETINA 2025 Congress in Paris, one of Europe’s most influential gatherings of ophthalmology and digital health innovation. ZyDoc will highlight its award-winning, AI-augmented, human-verified EHR insertion technology and is actively seeking pilot partners across Europe to expand access to its proven solution.Medical documentation remains one of the most pressing pain points in healthcare. Globally, billions in revenue are lost annually due to incomplete, inaccurate, or inefficient documentation. Physicians struggle with time-consuming EHR systems, leading to increased burnout, missed charges, denied claims, and delayed care delivery. ZyDoc is tackling this crisis head-on.Proven, Scalable SolutionValidated by a Columbia University and NIH-backed study , ZyDoc has been proven to deliver:61% faster documentation compared to keyboard entry76% lower costs compared to manual methods<1% error rates, supported by U.S.-based medical language specialistsUnlike competing solutions that rely solely on off-the-shelf AI, ZyDoc integrates “Humans in the Loop” to guarantee accuracy, compliance, and specialty-specific precision. Its proprietary TrackDoc Connect™ system inserts structured clinical notes directly into major EHRs — eliminating the risks of copy-and-paste workflows and ensuring seamless adoption with zero IT burden.Real Economic ImpactZyDoc’s efficiency translates directly into measurable financial gains. A typical 10-physician practice using ZyDoc sees $1.38 million in additional annual revenue, while a 600-bed hospital can achieve over $169 million in uplift each year. For European health systems facing increasing patient demand, workforce shortages, and reimbursement pressure, these savings represent a game-changing opportunity.A Strategic Moment for European PartnershipsZyDoc has already gained recognition in the U.S. as a Top-Ranked Clinical Documentation Provider (Black Book Research) and has been honored by organizations including the American Medical Association, AHIMA, and Speech Technology Innovators. Building on this traction, ZyDoc now seeks strategic pilot partners in Europe to localize and scale its platform across ophthalmology, orthopaedics, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals.“Europe’s healthcare community is facing the same challenges of documentation inefficiency and physician burnout that we’ve seen in the U.S.,” said James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc. “By combining cutting-edge AI with expert medical specialists, ZyDoc offers a proven model for increasing revenue, improving accuracy, and restoring precious time to clinicians. We are excited to partner with forward-thinking institutions at EURETINA 2025 to demonstrate what is possible.”About ZyDocZyDoc is a U.S.-based medical transcription company transforming clinical documentation with AI-powered, human-verified transcription and direct EHR integration. Built for scalability, ZyDoc’s platform supports specialties across ophthalmology, orthopaedics, and beyond — delivering superior accuracy, faster turnaround, and reduced cognitive burden for clinicians. ZyDoc is fully HIPAA-compliant, SOC2 certified, and trusted by providers ranging from small practices to enterprise hospitals.Connect with ZyDoc at EURETINA 2025Healthcare leaders, digital health innovators, and clinical institutions attending EURETINA 2025 are invited to connect with ZyDoc in Paris to explore pilot opportunities.

