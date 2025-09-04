Fritaire Glass Bowl Air Fryer Launches on BestBuy.com

From social feeds to shopping carts, the all-in-one, non-toxic, self-cleaning glass air fryer is now just a clic away

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fritaire, the rising new-gen brand in non-toxic and design-forward air frying, is now available online at Best Buy, marking a milestone moment in Fritaire’s year. Starting now, home cooks nationwide can find Fritaire’s stylish, health-forward air fryer onBestBuy.com and the Best Buy App, bringing safer, simpler cooking to even more kitchens.Fritaire’s rise has been quietly turning into a household must-have: from praising reviews for its glass bowl visibility and effortless self-cleaning to launching popping new colors and earning praise from media and fans alike.“We started Fritaire with one goal: to make cooking at home safer, more fun, and just downright beautiful,” says Andreas Hansen, Founder & CEO of Fritaire. “Seeing our air fryer on BestBuy.com is a milestone. We’re thrilled to bring Fritaire closer to families everywhere, making better cooking easier, and maybe a little more colorful.”Fritaire is the all-in-one air fryer system redefining countertop cooking in the following ways:• Rotisserie & Tumbling Basket: Roast or crisp a variety of meals hands-free with accessories that are dishwasher-safe.• Totally Non-Toxic: Glass bowl design free from BPA, Teflon, and PFAS for complete family safety.• Self-Cleaning: The original air fryer that cleans itself with just soap, water, and a button.• 360° Glass Bowl: Full visibility so you can watch every crisp, golden result as it happens.• 6-in-1 Cooking System: Air fry, bake, roast, broil, reheat, or dehydrate with one-touch precision.• Powerful 400°F Convection: Rapid vortex technology for faster, even cooking with less oil.• 7 Stunning Colors: Style options that bring personality and flair to every kitchen.Designed for families who value safety without sacrificing style, Fritaire has become a household favorite for its transparency, ease, and innovation.The Fritaire retails for $199.99 and is available for purchase online at select retail partners such as Best Buy, Amazon, Macy’s, Target, Bespoke Post, Sharper Image, and Home Depot. It will soon be joining the ranks of Costco and Wayfair USA.Browse BestBuy.com to discover why Fritaire is the freshest, safest air fryer choice around.To learn more, visit Fritaire.com and connect on Facebook Instagram , and YouTube.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Fritaire and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

