Sugar alcohol Market Set to Double by 2027, Reaching $4.8 Billion | Growing at a CAGR of 5.9%

Sugar Alcohol Market

Increase in demand for polyols in the food industry and rise in demand for polyols in pharmaceutical applications drive the growth of the sugar alcohol market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar alcohol market size was generated $3.36 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $4.80 billion by 2027, growing with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.Increase in demand for polyols in the food industry, surge in prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and rise in demand for polyols in pharmaceutical applications drive the growth of the global sugar alcohol market. However, high production costs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand in the Asia-Pacific region and product development and innovations are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09022 Growth in adoption of low-calorie and sugar-free food products, owing to rise in consumer health consciousness is one of the crucial factors that drive growth of the global sugar alcohol market. In addition, rise in prevalence of health-related issues caused due to consumption of sugar has created demand for low- and reduced-calorie sweeteners.The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $1.3 billion from 2021 to 2027. Rise in demand for health consciousness and low-calorie food & beverage products propel the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for sugar substitutes or alternatives due to consumer preferences shifting toward a healthier lifestyle is expected to drive growth of the global sugar alcohol market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-alcohol-market/purchase-options Rise in consumption of nutraceuticals among consumers in the form of functional foods, dietary supplements, and functional beverages fuel the sugar alcohol market growth. This is attributed to the fact that polyols are used in numerous pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, owing to their coating, sweetening, emollient, bulking, anti-crystallizing, and stabilizing properties. Furthermore, sugar alcohols combine synergistically with other low-calorie sweeteners to provide a more balanced sweetness, which is comparable to sugars. Hence, owing to these unique properties, polyols are used in a number of food applications. However, high cost of production as compared to sugar is anticipated to hinder the growth of sugar alcohol market.By region, the global sugar alcohol industry across Europe, followed by North America, held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of low-calorie food & beverages in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in purchasing power parity and consumption of sugar-free and sugar-reduced pharmaceutical products and nutritional supplements.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09022 Major market playersCargill IncorporatedIngredion IncorporatedSpectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.Roquette Freres SAArcher Daniels Midland CompanyTate & Lyle PLCMitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. LtdAssociated British Foods plc (SPI Pharma)Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbHDuPontTrending Reports:Food Grade Alcohol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-grade-alcohol-market-A06787 Non-alcoholic Spirits Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-alcoholic-spirits-market-A31316 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-alcoholic-drinks-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.