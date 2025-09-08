Fall Appeal Deadlines Are Fast Approaching for Illinois

Illinois fall appeal deadlines for 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Illinois, appeal deadlines are approaching fast. Specifically in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties, where O’Connor represents residential property tax protests, many appeal deadlines have already been announced for September. For Cook County, there are two deadlines, the Assessor deadline and the Board of Review (BOR) deadline. Outside of Cook County, there is only the BOR deadline, meaning it is the only opportunity to appeal for the current year. Illinois is consistently ranked among states with the highest property taxes in the nation; no doubt thousands of homeowners are paying more than their fair share. It is important to take advantage of appealing for a chance at a reduction before the deadline for the township has passed.For properties in Cook County, homeowners may appeal first at the Assessor level, but if they are not successful at appeals, then it is important to take advantage of the opportunity to protest with the BOR. For properties outside of Cook County, if the property is appealed at the BOR level and if the reduction is not satisfactory, O’Connor can help advance the case to the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB).Importance of Appealing and BenefitsFiling an appeal to challenge property taxes could lead to many benefits for home and business owners in Illinois. Other than the potential to lower the tax bill and receive great tax relief, some of the benefits of appealing include:Offsetting high tax ratesIllinois has some of the highest taxes in the U.S.; therefore, a reduction in assessed value could make a big difference in the annual tax bills compared to other states in the nation.Fair taxationAppealing taxes could lead to homeowners paying just the right amount, as opposed to paying more than their fair share and shouldering a greater tax burden.Helps address inequities and errorsIn recent years, data in Illinois (particularly in Cook County) has shown that the property tax system can disproportionally over-assess lower- and middle-class homes. By appealing, homeowners can ensure fair taxation and challenge systematic errors.Compounds over timeA successful property tax appeal can save residents more money than just the first year. By lowering the assessment, it establishes a fair market value, which can then be moved forward over the years. This acts as a base from which other appeals can be launched, maybe even mitigating some or all of the raises associated with a reassessment.Your taxes cannot be raised by unsuccessful appealsOne last important benefit to appealing the tax assessment is that there is no penalty for trying. Filing an appeal is no-risk and if the appeal is denied, the tax bill won’t increase and will remain at the current assessment. Many Illinois property owners don’t apply, but should, because of the chance of great rewards. Some residents avoid appeals due to misconceptions and the process can feel overwhelming.How the Appeals Process WorksThere are a lot of misconceptions about the appeals process. Property owners may not realize how simple and low-risk the process actually is.Step 1. Review the property record card and discuss potential errors with the designated assessor.Step 2. File a formal appeal by submitting a written complaint using form PTAX-230 to the county’s BOR.Step 3. Appeal further if the reduction is unsatisfactory or if BOR denies the appeal by continuing to the PTAB in Springfield.It is important that property owners pay attention to deadlines. Depending on the homeowner's county, appeals must be submitted within 30 business days of the assessment notice mailing or live publication.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

