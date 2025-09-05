New Lenox 2025 commercial value increase New Lenox 2025 residential value increase

O'Connor discusses how the last day for 2025 appeals in New Lenox Township is September 8.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located just south of Cook County, Will County pairs metropolitan amenities with some of the most beautiful landscapes in the nation. While known as a suburban area of Chicago, Will County boasts many cities of its own and is an economic powerhouse. From Joliet to Naperville, the county has plenty of blue-collar areas and some of the most expensive houses in Illinois, making for a diverse patchwork of towns, neighborhoods, and communities.New Lenox Township is at the heart of it all. Built around the village of New Lennox, the township acts as a suburban hub for Joliet, Mokena, and even Chicago. While not the biggest of townships, New Lenox is considered one of the wealthiest areas in Will County. Being in a prime location and with a high standard of living, New Lenox Township keeps growing every year. Already cursed with some of the highest property values in Illinois, residents are seeing the cost of owning businesses and homes increase every year. Property tax appeals are becoming more popular than ever in the region and are the only method to lower taxable value outside of exemptions. The deadline to file a protest is almost up and residents of New Lenox Township have only until September 8, 2025, to fight their taxes.Taxable Value of Homes Surges by 7%With the exception of Joliet Township, most areas we have explored in Will County so far have property values heavily skewed toward homes. New Lennox Township is no exception and, as of 2025, the value of residential property was over eight times as valuable as commercial real estate. In 2025, the combined value of all homes was $6.44 billion, compared to $739.01 million for commercial property. This large number was thanks to an increase of 7% from the 2024 total of $6.01 billion. Surprisingly, this is not even the largest disparity between the two property types. Plainfield Township, for example, had a residential value of $9.28 billion versus $36.29 million for commercial.When homes are separated into blocks by assessed worth, we can see the general makeup of the community. The largest category was for homes worth between $250,000 and $500,000. These moderate residences totaled $3.79 billion, which was an increase of 7% from the previous year. Homes assessed from $500,000 to $750,000 were in second place with $1.84 billion and saw a similar gain of 7%. Adding 7%, homes worth under $250,000 combined for a value of $323.62 million.When it comes to high-tier and luxury properties, New Lennox Township had plenty of these as well. Homes assessed from $750,000 to $1 million came in third place for overall value with $326.16 million. These larger homes added 8% to their total in 2025, as did residences worth between $1 million and $1.5 million. Totaling $55.19 million, residential properties worth over $1.5 million added 6% to their value. Overall, New Lennox Township had a diverse set of properties, with all growing significantly in value. It seems that the belief of New Lennox being an expensive place to live is quite well-founded.New Lennox Growth Rate is Below Fellow TownshipsWhile the property value for New Lennox Township is quite high, its 7% overall rate of growth is on the lower end, which could be good for residents and prospective buyers. Across the collar counties, many townships have seen larger upticks. In Will County, Joliet Township added 10% to residential properties, while Plainfield added 8%. Kane County had many townships add around 9%, including Batavia, Rutland, and Geneva, while Auroura added 10%. The townships of Richmond and Dorr in McHenry County each increased by 11%, while Lake County had Fremont grow by 11%, with Wauconda adding 7%.Commercial Properties Decrease or Hold SteadyWhile they hold only a fraction of value compared to homes, commercial properties in New Lenox Township were still a big factor in 2025. The total of $739.01 million was still impressive for a suburban township, as many other townships rely on large metro areas like Joliet for employment. Despite its strong value, commercial property saw a minimal increase of 1%. This is typically unusual in Illinois but does have some precedent in Will County. It is rare for overall property values to grow so slowly, especially those for businesses that are rapidly becoming targets for assessors and taxing bodies.Business real estate worth over $1.5 million accounted for $444.44 million in total value. This is what is usually seen in Illinois, and the nation as a whole, as the largest commercial properties tend to be responsible for half of the total value. The one wrinkle was that these properties only added 1% in taxable value. Usually these mammoth properties, either through honest growth or overvaluation, add more than that every year. This glacial increase is why the overall number was so low, but it was not alone. The next tier of commercial properties, those worth between $1 million and $1.5 million, only increased by .2%.One category of properties even managed a reduction, as those worth between $750,000 and $1 million dropped slightly by .2%. Those assessed from $500,000 to $750,000 added just .5%, reaching a total of $49.53 million. Commercial property worth between $250,000 and $500,000 was the second-largest block of value with $83.31 million, which was achieved after an uptick of 1%. In third place were properties worth under $250,000. These managed to only add 1% as well. These minimal taxable value increases are good for local businesses and can help prevent passing on costs to customers, renters, and clients.The 2025 Deadline for Appeals is September 8Illinois is infamous for high property taxes, some of the highest in the nation in fact, and this is especially true around the Chicago area. While Cook County is on a level all its own, the collar counties are not far behind. With some of the highest taxes in the region, New Lenox Township gets double the pain. Politicians from both parties have realized that these increasing rates are no longer sustainable and have put forward many ideas to right the ship. So far, all have failed, including recent “circuit breaker” legislation. With a permanent solution stalled, it falls to the individual taxpayer to protect themselves.Property tax appeals are quickly gaining favor across Illinois. Thanks to the horrors released by the 2023 reassessment of Cook County, people all over the state started looking into appeals for the first time. When used with exemptions, these appeals can bring serious savings to both businesses and homeowners. The two primary means of appeal are informal ones with the township assessor and formal ones with the county Board of Review (BOR). Informal appeals are a great starting point and can resolve many issues easily. For more complex matters, or if the informal appeals fail, BOR hearings can be better.In Cook County, these two appeal types have different deadlines. Not so in the rest of Illinois. Each township sets a final date for all appeals to be filed, no matter what type. New Lenox Township, along with most of Will County, will have their deadline on September 8, 2025. This is a hard cut-off date, with no second chances given. This means that a taxpayer looking to save must get to work putting together their evidence now. Failure to do so means paying inflated values and higher taxes for another year.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.