Lab-grown Collagen Market to Surge to USD 1.27 Billion by 2035, Growing at 18.5% CAGR

MD, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The global Lab-grown Collagen Market is expected to reach USD 1,267 million by 2035, up from USD 232 million in 2025. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.5%.The lab-grown collagen market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by rising consumer and industry demand for sustainable, ethically aligned, and high-performance applications across food, cosmetics, and biomedical sectors. Having started as a niche biotechnology innovation, it is soon becoming an alternative to animal-based collagen that is in widespread use, with the help of the improved reproducibility and scalability due to the progress of precision fermentation and synthetic biology. Increasing interest in cruelty-free products and vegan products is spurring faster adoption into personal care, and lab-grown collagen promises to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and anti-aging results.Laboratory-based collagen peptides are increasingly popular in nutraceuticals as clean-label digestible, and highly bioavailable ingredients to support joint and bone health. Advances in biomedical and tissue engineering are further stimulating growth, where collagen scaffold is used in regenerative medicine, tissue healing and 3D bioprinting.There is a drive of commercialization through the regulatory acknowledgement of new proteins and through consumer confidence in lab-engineered bioactives. Performance, sustainability, and innovation are increasingly overlapping, which places lab-grown collagen as an opportunity of disruptive growth.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10916 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe fragrance boosters market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach USD 1,267 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,035 million between 2025 to 2035East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 5% in 2035Predominating market players are GELITA AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Weishardt, Darling Ingredients Inc., CollPlant Biotechnologies, Advanced BioMatrix, Tessenderlo Group, Rousselot, Collagen Solutions Plc, and HolistaCollTech LtdEast Asia is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 205.9 million“The lab-grown collagen market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by rising consumer and industry demand for sustainable, ethically aligned, and high-performance applications across food, cosmetics, and biomedical sectors.,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentAvenues of strategic partnership with the collaboration of biotech companies, cosmetic companies and healthcare innovators are propelling the lab-grown collagen industry forward. Innovations in the efficiency of fermentation, customization of bioactive peptides and the production of medical-grade bioinks are supporting scale and performance. Firms are positioning innovation that follows regulatory clearances and clean-label demands and broadening their range of products into nutraceutical, skin care, and regenerative medicine. The increasing focus on green production strategies and cost efficiency is stimulating the differentiation on the market, which strengthens commercialization throughout the world in the segment of consumers and in the segment of healthcare consumers.For example, in May 2024, Jellatech provided the first human Type I collagen samples, which displayed bio-identical, native triple helix collagen purity >95 percent, a breakthrough towards scalable, ethical collagen production.Browse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10916 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fragrance boosters market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type V / X, Native (triple-helix) collagen, Hydrolyzed collagen/peptides, Gelatin-equivalent derivatives) and others), Capacity (Pilot/bench scale (<1,000 L fermentation/bioreactor capacity), Small scale (1,000–10,000 L), Mid-scale (10,000–50,000 L), Large/industrial (>50,000 L)), Source (Yeast, Bacteria, Filamentous fungi, Mammalian cell culture, Plant cell culture / molecular farming, Others), Application (Food & beverages, Nutraceuticals/dietary supplements, Personal care & cosmetics, Wound care & hemostats, Tissue engineering & regenerative medicine), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global CTC diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 41.4 million by 2035, up from USD 13.5 million in 2025. During the forecast period, the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 11.8%.The global dermocosmetics market is projected to increase from USD 69.8 billion in 2025 to USD 177.8 billion by 2035, with an annual growth rate of 9.8%.

