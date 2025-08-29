Gauteng Transport impounds unroadworthy vehicles

The Department’s Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) continues to work in restoring law and order on the province’s public roads.

Only this week, the GTI was able to impound over 16 vehicles for various offences including for illegal operations and vehicle unroadworthiness.

Enforcement operations, including vehicle impoundment, are conducted in line with the National Land Transport Act.

“We will not allow lawlessness, illegal operations and unroadworthy vehicles to put commuters’ lives at risk. Our law enforcement teams are on the ground to ensure peace, enforce compliance and lawful operations at all times,” said MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

“The safety and rights of our commuters are non-negotiable,” added the MEC.

MEC Diale-Tlabela has strongly condemned reports of alleged intimidation or coercion of commuters and private vehicle owners by other public transport operators.

“Any form of bullying or coercion on our roads is unacceptable. Our officers are actively intervening to protect the public and uphold peace,” the MEC emphasized.

She added that commuters’ constitutional right to choose their preferred mode of transport is fully protected.

In January 2025, the Department established the Public Transport Crisis Committee, chaired by the MEC, and sits on Fridays to coordinate with all stakeholders in the taxi, bus, e-hailing and scholar transport sectors.

“We are bringing all industry stakeholders under one roof to ensure that operations comply with the law and that commuters are treated fairly,” she added.

The MEC has also cautioned public transport users against making use of unregistered e-hailing operations and encourages commuters to utilize recognized, legal and known platforms.

“Law enforcement has been deployed in areas where illegal practices have been reported. Gauteng residents deserve a safe, reliable, and lawful transport system. We are committed to ensuring that every commuter can travel without any form of fear or intimidation,” concluded MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Enquiries:

King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

Lesiba Mpya

Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA