Elite Property Strengthens Market Presence with Premium Holiday Homes Service
Elite Property launches Elite Holiday Homes, offering licensed short-term rentals with full property management for owners and guests in Dubai.
What is Holiday Homes?
Holiday Homes provides:
Licensed short-term rentals in Dubai – fully furnished apartments and villas for tourists, business travelers, and families.
Comprehensive property management for owners – marketing, guest check-in, maintenance, and revenue optimization.
Hotel-quality services with the comfort of home – combining professional real estate management with hospitality.
Key Benefits of Holiday Homes in Dubai:
Fully licensed and compliant with Dubai’s short-term rental regulations.
Managed by real estate and hospitality professionals.
Designed to meet the needs of both investors and guests.
About Elite Property
Elite Property is a Dubai-based real estate firm specializing in property sales, leasing, and management. Through its Holiday Homes service, the company delivers a seamless property-to-hospitality solution, offering both owners and guests a trusted and professional experience.
