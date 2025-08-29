ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results – July 2025

29 August 2025

Compared with June 2025:

median consumer perceptions of inflation over the previous 12 months remained unchanged, as did median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months and five years ahead, while median inflation expectations for three years ahead increased slightly;

expectations for nominal income growth over the next 12 months decreased, while expectations for spending growth over the next 12 months increased;

expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months became more negative, while the expected unemployment rate in 12 months’ time increased;

expectations for growth in the price of homes over the next 12 months increased, as did expectations for mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead.

Inflation

In July, the median rate of perceived inflation over the previous 12 months remained unchanged at 3.1% for the sixth consecutive month. Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months were unchanged at 2.6%. Expectations for three years ahead increased to 2.5%, from 2.4% in June. Expectations for inflation five years ahead were unchanged at 2.1% for the eighth consecutive month. Uncertainty about inflation expectations over the next 12 months remained at its lowest level since January 2022. Lower income quintiles continued to report on average slightly higher inflation perceptions and short-horizon expectations than higher income quintiles, a trend observed since 2023. However, the broad evolution of inflation perceptions and expectations remained relatively closely aligned across income groups. Younger respondents (aged 18-34) continued to report lower inflation perceptions and expectations than older respondents (aged 35-54 and 55-70), albeit to a lesser degree than in previous years.

Income and consumption

Consumers’ nominal income growth expectations over the next 12 months decreased to 0.9% in July, from 1.0% in June. Perceived nominal spending growth over the previous 12 months fell to 4.7%, the lowest level since March 2022. Conversely, expected nominal spending growth over the next 12 months increased to 3.3% in July, from 3.2% in June. This increase was mainly driven by the lowest two income quintiles.

Economic growth and labour market

Economic growth expectations for the next 12 months became more negative, decreasing to -1.2% in July from -1.0% in June. Expectations for the unemployment rate 12 months ahead increased to 10.6% in July, from 10.3% in June. Consumers continued to expect the future unemployment rate to be only slightly higher than the perceived current unemployment rate (10.1%), suggesting a broadly stable labour market outlook. Quarterly data showed that unemployed respondents reported a slightly higher expected probability of finding a job over the next three months, increasing from 21.9% in April to 22.6% in July. Employed respondents reported that their expected probability of job loss over the next three months increased to 8.7% in July, from 8.4% in April.

Housing and credit access

Consumers expected the price of their home to increase by 3.3% over the next 12 months, up from 3.1% in June. Expectations for mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead rose to 4.5%, from 4.3% in June. As in previous months, lower-income households expected the highest mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead (5.1%), while higher-income households expected the lowest rates (4.0%). The net percentage of households reporting a tightening (relative to those reporting an easing) of access to credit over the previous 12 months declined slightly, while the net percentage of those expecting tighter credit conditions over the next 12 months increased. The share of consumers who reported having applied for credit during the past three months, which is measured on a quarterly basis, increased to 16.0% in July, from 15.6% in April.

The release of the Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) results for August is scheduled for 26 September 2025.

For media queries, please contact: Benoit Deeg, tel.: +49 172 1683704.

Notes