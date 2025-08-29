WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Reach USD 9.16 Billion by 2027 at 9.9% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global project portfolio management (PPM) market size was valued at USD 4,336.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 9,161.95 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 307 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10389 Driving FactorsRequirement of optimizing the value of project investments, rise in complexity of enterprise projects, and need for collaboration and monitoring tools drive the growth of the global project portfolio management market. However, issues related to data privacy and steep learning curves for PPM software hinder the market growth. On the other hand, reduction in project failure rate by embracing agile methods and adoption of cloud-based PPM integrated applications present new opportunities in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe global project portfolio management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, technique, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. According to deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise segments. Further, based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEAs.Key PlayersThe key players operating in the global project portfolio management market analysis include Oracle Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Planview, Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; Workfront; ServiceNow, Inc.; Upland Software, Inc.; Micro Focus; Planisware; and Sciforma.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10389 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global project portfolio management market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to the presence of a large number of solution and service vendors in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to dynamic increase in the adoption of the internet by enterprises and rapid technological advancements.Based on component, the software segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global project portfolio management market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to resource management, change control, pipeline management, change control, financial management, and most importantly risk assessment and management features provided by software. However, the services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the increase in demand for training of employees and maintenance services for organizations.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global project portfolio management market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to increased multi-regional operations as well as outsourcing activities in the financial institutions. However, the healthcare segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to need to integrate various delivery systems to share information and report to agencies along with providing certain aspects of the health services to their patients.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (307 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/project-portfolio-management-ppm-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Owing to lockdown imposed in many countries and adoption of "work from home" culture by most of the organizations, the need for project portfolio management services and software increased considerably for efficient tracking and execution of projects. The specialized tools of PPM helped in strategizing and executing projects.● During the post-pandemic period, the demand for cloud-based PPM solutions would rise as it provides high level of scalability, reduction in the cost of implementation, and continual availability.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 