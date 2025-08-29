Polyester Fiber Market Set to Revolutionize Industries with Breakthrough Innovations and Surging Global Demand 2032

Polyester Fiber Market, by Form

Growth driven by rapid urbanization, population surge, rising disposable income, and booming apparel and home textile industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global polyester fiber market was valued at $81.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $160.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.Prime Determinants of Growth:-Drivers:- Rising demand from textile and home furnishing industries.- Rapid growth of the automotive industry.- Expanding demand from the construction sector.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10583 Restraints:- Fluctuations in crude oil prices, as polyester fiber relies on petrochemical feedstock.- Growing availability of alternatives.Opportunities:- Increasing demand for recyclable polyester fibers, driven by sustainability initiatives.Segment Insights:-By Form – Solid:- Held nearly three-fourths of the market in 2022.- Expected to grow at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.- Popular in swimwear, sportswear, outdoor apparel, and home furnishings due to its stain resistance, durability, and moisture resistance.- Recycled solid polyester fiber is gaining momentum as an eco-friendly solution.By Grade – Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET):- Accounted for over four-fifths of the market in 2022.- Estimated to grow at 7.2% CAGR through 2032.- Widely used in packaging, textiles, and industrial applications due to its strength, stiffness, and ductility.By Product Type – Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY):- Dominated with more than two-thirds share in 2022.- Projected to expand at 7.2% CAGR.- Key applications include knitting, weaving, home furnishings, lingerie, shirts, and lightweight fabrics.Regional Insights:-Asia-Pacific:- Accounted for over four-fifths of the market revenue in 2022.- Forecasted to maintain dominance with 7.2% CAGR.- Growth driven by rapid urbanization, population surge, rising disposable income, and booming apparel and home textile industries.Leading Market Players:- TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.- Reliance Industries Limited- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation- Sarla Performance Fibers Limited- Barnet- Stein Fibers, Ltd.- Markische Faser GmbH- Polyfibre Industries- Nirmal Fibres (P) LtdThese companies adopt product launches, collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their global presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyester-fiber-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

