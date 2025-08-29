Personal Care ingredient Market Global Rising Demand & Huge Scope Till 2031

Personal Care ingredient Market, by Source

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global personal care ingredients market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising disposable income, changes in lifestyle, and increasing purchasing power worldwide.Market Overview:According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% (2022–2031).- Base Year: 2021- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Report Length: 329 pages- Segments Covered: Source, Application, Ingredient Type, Region𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4333 Key Growth Drivers:- Higher disposable income and evolving consumer lifestyles- Expanding demand for innovative and premium skincare products- Growing health awareness and preference for personal hygieneOpportunities:- Rising demand for natural & sustainable ingredients- Product innovation in skin care and toiletriesRestraints:- Concerns over side effects of chemical-based ingredientsSegment Insights:-By Source:- Synthetic ingredients held ~two-thirds of revenue in 2021 and will continue to dominate.- Natural ingredients expected to grow fastest at 6.1% CAGR.By Application:- Skin care led the market in 2021 with over one-third share.- Toiletries projected to expand fastest at 6.7% CAGR.By Ingredient Type:- UV absorbers captured the largest share in 2021.- Rheology control agents expected to grow the fastest at 7.3% CAGR.By Region:- North America accounted for nearly one-third of revenue in 2021 and will maintain dominance.- Asia-Pacific forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5%, driven by urbanization and changing consumer habits.Key Players:Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Dow Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., KCC Corporation (Momentive Performance Materials), Solvay S.A., and Evonik Industries AG.These players focus on strategic partnerships, product innovation, and global expansion to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/personal-care-ingredients-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

