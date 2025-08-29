Central Card Issuance Solutions Market Expanding With $4.03 Billion at 8.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Central Card Issuance Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Central Card Issuance Solutions Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of the central card issuance solutions has been witnessing robust growth in the recent times. It is projected to increase from $2.62 billion in 2024 to $2.87 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This substantial growth during the historic period can be traced back to several factors, including the increased demand for secure banking cards, the growth of centralized card printing systems, rise in the usage of credit and debit cards, an uptick in government-led ID card schemes, the growing need for efficient card personalization, and expanding financial inclusion initiatives.

We anticipate significant expansion in the central card issuance solutions market over the upcoming years, with the expectation that it will reach a valuation of $4.03 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth, predicted for the forecast period, is primarily driven by factors such as heightened digital banking adoption, a mounting need for contactless and EMV cards, an augmented demand for immediate and secure issuance, the growth in outsourced card issuance services, as well as increasing fintech innovations. Key trends predicted for the forecast period involve advancements in chip and biometric card technologies, improvements in issuance automation and robotics, harmonization with cloud-based card management systems, upgraded security features such as tokenization and encryption, the application of AI in preventing fraud, and advancements in environmentally friendly card materials.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Central Card Issuance Solutions Market?

The growth of the central card issuance solutions market is predicted to be driven by an increasing number of card-based transactions. Payments made using credit, debit and prepaid cards, whether through physical terminals or digital platforms, constitute card-based transactions. The surge in such transactions can be attributed to consumers' growing preference for convenience; these cards enable rapid, contactless payments which eliminate the need for handling cash. The central card issuance solutions facilitate the safe creation of customized cards containing encoded account and almost all security data, ensuring efficient usage for payments and identity verification. As per the data released by the European Central Bank in November 2023, the second half of 2022 saw a 13.5% growth in card-based payments across the European Union area, amounting to 35.8 billion transactions, as opposed to the first half of the year. Consequently, the central card issuance solutions market expands with the increase in card-based transactions.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Central Card Issuance Solutions Market?

Major players in the Central Card Issuance Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thales Group

• Fiserv Inc.

• Zebra Technologies

• Worldline S.A

• IDEMIA

• Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

• HID Global Corporation

• Entrust Corporation

• CPI Card Group

• Paragon ID

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Central Card Issuance Solutions Market In The Globe?

Companies that are major players in the market for central card issuance solutions are concentrating their efforts on devising more capable products such as card printers in order to enhance the quality of card personalization as well as fulfill the escalating need for secure, bulk issuance. Specialized machines called card printers are used to imprint and customise plastic cards like ID, payment, access and membership cards, by integrating data and visual or security parts such as pictures, text, barcodes, or magnetic bands, enabling ‘safe and effectual issuance for various applications. For instance, the US-based identity solution provider, HID Global Corporation rolled out the FARGO HDP5000e, a next-gen retransfer card printer in September 2024. This is intended to provide striking, high-resolution cards and IDs coupled with superior reliability, user-friendliness and performance. Its offerings include improved card throughput, advanced security features like AES-256 encryption and efficient maintenance that decreases downtime, making it apt for universities, businesses, healthcare and government institutions. This model ushers in a new benchmark in everyday retransfer card printing with acute, lively images and impressive printer reliability.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Central Card Issuance Solutions Market Segments

The central card issuance solutions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Card Type: Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Prepaid Cards, Gift Cards, Corporate Cards

3) By Technology: Europay, MasterCard, And Visa, Magstripe Technology, Contactless Or Secure Near Field Communication Technology, Chip Cards

4) By Application: Residential Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Agricultural Use

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Retail, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Card Management System, Personalization Software, Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Software, Security And Compliance Software, Card Issuance Platform

2) By Hardware: Card Printers, Embossing Machines, Card Dispensers, Encoding Machines, Lamination Equipment

3) By Services: Managed Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Personalization Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Central Card Issuance Solutions Market Landscape?

In the Central Card Issuance Solutions Global Market Report 2025, North America took the lead as the most substantial region in 2024. The forecast includes all other regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

