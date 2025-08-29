Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market is forecasted to achieve a value of $9.15 billion by 2030 | CAGR 8.3%

Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics

Rise in dependency on avionics to make critical flying decisions & surge in initiatives by government administrations to make aerospace efficient and safe drive

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market size generated $4.42 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in dependency on avionics to make critical flying decisions and initiatives by government administrations to make aerospace efficient and safe have boosted the growth of the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. However, the complexity in nextgen avionics and cybersecurity issues with nextgen avionics systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in air passenger traffic across the globe and use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in nextgen avionics are expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.Download Report (293 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11735 The transition to the next generation of aviation infrastructure (nextgen) is aided by the adoption of miniaturized, satellite-based, and digital machinery as well as new procedures, all of which join forces to make air travel more convenient, environment-friendly, and predictable in the face of ever-growing congested airspace in the U.S. and across the world.Rise in dependency on avionics to make critical flying decisions and increase in initiatives by government administrations to make aerospace safer and more efficient are expected to drive the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market during the forecast period. However, cybersecurity issues with nextgen avionics systems and complex challenges in nextgen avionics are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.Moreover, increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and use of artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) in nextgen avionics are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-aircraft-nextgen-avionics-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market share in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, and rapid adoption of AI technologies in nextgen avionics. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments to ensure high efficiency of its aviation sector across various countries in the region.The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In addition, the region held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11735 The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BAE Systems PLC, Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thales Group.Trending Reports:Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market-A13064 Aircraft Turbocharger Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-turbocharger-market-A07108 Aircraft Lighting Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-systems-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.