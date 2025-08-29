Cement Manufacturing Equipment Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cement Manufacturing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cement Manufacturing Equipment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for cement manufacturing machinery has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $10.08 billion in 2024 to $10.76 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The surge in the historical period can be accredited to a boost in renovation and rebuilding activities, heightened investments in commercial real estate, increased demand for high-quality cement equipment, a governmental emphasis on low-carbon construction, and the growing preference for precast construction techniques.

Anticipated robust expansion is foreseen in the cement manufacturing equipment market, reaching a valuation of $13.76 billion by 2029, progressing at a CAGR of 6.4%. The projected growth during the forecast period is linked to the growing demand for energy-efficient cement machines, increasing concentration on smart manufacturing solutions, infrastructure emergence in developing countries, growing implementation of environmentally-friendly production technologies, and enhanced government backing for green building schemes. Leading trends for this period involve progression in automation and process control systems, the evolution of modular and compact equipment layouts, advancements in alternative fuel consumption technology, AI and IoT-based predictive maintenance advancement, and the creation of energy-efficient grinding and milling systems.

Download a free sample of the cement manufacturing equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26904&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Cement Manufacturing Equipment Market?

The escalation in construction tasks is anticipated to boost the expansion of the cement manufacturing equipment market. Construction tasks entail the functions involved in constructing, repairing, or transforming structures like residences, roads, and buildings. The surge in these tasks is a result of the swelling urban population, creating a greater need for housing, infrastructure, and critical services. This subsequently spurs constant expansion and development projects. Cement manufacturing equipment augments these construction tasks by facilitating the efficient, large-scale production of top-quality cement indispensable for infrastructure and housing projects. For example, the Census Bureau, a government agency from the U.S., reported that in July 2025, the seasonally adjusted yearly rate for public construction expenditure was roughly $511.6 billion in May, a 0.1% increase compared to the revised forecast of $511.3 billion in the prior month of April. Thus, the escalating construction tasks are fueling the expansion of the cement manufacturing equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Cement Manufacturing Equipment Market?

Major players in the Cement Manufacturing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• FLSmidth Group

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• IHI Corporation

• KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

• Loesche GmbH

• Promac Engineering Industries Ltd.

• Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Chanderpur Works PVT. LTD.

• Gebr. Pfeiffer Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Cement Manufacturing Equipment Market?

Prominent entities in the cement manufacturing equipment marketplace are endeavouring to pioneer advanced innovations such as crushers, with the aim of increasing downstream processing effectiveness and uniformity by creating homogenous material sizes. Crushers are mechanical apparatus created to fragment large substances such as rocks or minerals into smaller parts via application of compressive or impact force. For instance, in November 2023, Wirtgen, a construction equipment manufacturing company based in Germany, introduced the WRC 240 (i) Rock Crusher. This piece of equipment stands out for its unique capability to decompose large stones and rugged soil types directly on site and manage their homogenization within a continuous operation. It boasts an operational width of 2,320 mm and can probe up to 510 mm deep, attaining a productivity rate of up to 600 tons per hour. Its central selling point is its exceptional ability to integrate cement and water during its functionality, with cement being pre-embedded and water injected through its unique Varioinjection bar, rendering it the perfect option for base layer composition. Additionally, it assists soil stabilization by incorporating binding substances such as lime or cement within feeble soils, directly enhancing their durability and application at the site.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Cement Manufacturing Equipment Market Growth

The cement manufacturing equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Crushers, Grinding Mills, Kilns, Coolers, Conveyors, Other Equipment Types

2) By Automation Level: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

4) By End-User: Cement Plants, Construction Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Crushers: Jaw Crushers, Cone Crushers, Impact Crushers, Gyratory Crushers

2) By Grinding Mills: Ball Mills, Vertical Roller Mills, Rod Mills, Hammer Mills

3) By Kilns: Rotary Kilns, Vertical Shaft Kilns, Fluidized Bed Kilns

4) By Coolers: Grate Coolers, Planetary Coolers, Shaft Coolers

5) By Conveyors: Belt Conveyors, Screw Conveyors, Bucket Elevators, Pneumatic Conveyors

6) By Other Equipment Types: Feeders, Bagging Machines, Dust Collectors, Air Separators, Packing Machines

View the full cement manufacturing equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-manufacturing-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cement Manufacturing Equipment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for cement manufacturing equipment. Anticipation points towards Asia-Pacific as the region with the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report encompasses a diverse range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cement Manufacturing Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

Cumene Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cumene-global-market-report

Scar Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scar-treatment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.