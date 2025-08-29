Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Market to Reach USD $2.03 Billion by 2029 at 11% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Market?

The market size for battery-operated rotary hammers has experienced swift growth in the past few years, with projections estimating its worth will rise from $1.20 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an uptick in urbanization and industrialization, an increase in renovation and remodeling work, greater usage in mining and demolition sectors, the need for more efficient tools due to higher labor costs, and a burgeoning interest in the use of brushless motor technology.

The market size for battery-operated rotary hammers is set to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years. The expectation is a growth to $2.04 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Such progress in the projected period is credited to the emerging economies' growing adoption, the escalated focus on worker safety and ergonomics, the increased demand for high-performance cordless tools, the surge in smart construction approaches, and the rise in automation of construction equipment. During the forecast period, major trends include advancements in battery efficiency and charging speed, innovations in brushless motor technology, the inclusion of smart sensors for tool supervision, developments in ergonomic and lightweight designs, as well as innovations in vibration control features.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Global Market Growth?

Growth in construction activities is projected to fuel the expansion of the battery-operated rotary hammer market. These activities encompass all tasks related to the construction, repair, or modification of structures such as buildings, roads, and bridges, among other infrastructures. This surge in construction activities is a result of increased government funding in infrastructure projects with an aim to stimulate economic growth and improve public services. Battery-operated rotary hammers facilitate these tasks by offering a potent, cordless solution for drilling and chiseling, allowing for efficient operation in remote areas or sites with limited power. For instance, records from the Office for National Statistics in the UK showed that yearly construction output rose by 5.6% in 2022 as compared to 2021 following a record spike of 12.8%. This was fuelled by a 3.8% increase in new projects and an 8.5% rise in repair and maintenance. Hence, the escalating construction activities are propelling the growth of the battery-operated rotary hammer market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Market?

Major players in the Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI)

• Hilti Corporation

• Makita Corporation

• Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

• DEWALT Industrial Tool Company

• Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Ryobi Limited

• GreenWorks Tools Inc.

• Einhell Germany AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Sector?

Leading corporations in the battery-powered rotary hammer segment are prioritizing innovative enhancements like mobile rotary hammers to not only amplify user comfort but also enhance operational productivity to correspond to the escalating demand for cordless, efficient tools in the construction and industrial sectors. Here, portable rotary hammers refer to handy, wireless, and battery-powered tools manufactured for easy transportability and usability without banking on power sockets. For example, Makita U.S.A. Inc., an American manufacturing company specializing in power tools and outdoor power apparatus, launched the new 40V XGT 13/16"" SDS-PLUS Rotary Hammer (GRH10) in October 2023. This cordless rotary hammer can produce power and speed similar to corded tools. Moreover, this rotary hammer, which operates on batteries, is designed specifically for heavy-duty applications, comprises a brushless motor, anti-vibration technology (AVT), dust removal abilities, and advanced safety features thereby ensuring enhanced execution and user convenience.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Market Report?

The battery operated rotary hammer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Cordless Rotary Hammer, Corded Rotary Hammer

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

3) By Application: Construction, Renovation, Demolition, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Cordless Rotary Hammer: Brushless Motor Rotary Hammer, Brushed Motor Rotary Hammer, Compact Or Lightweight Rotary Hammer, Heavy-Duty Rotary Hammer

2) By Corded Rotary Hammer: Combination Rotary Hammer, Demolition Rotary Hammer, Variable Speed Rotary Hammer, Fixed Speed Rotary Hammer

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Industry?

For the given year in the Battery Operated Rotary Hammer Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led as the biggest market and is anticipated to also lead in terms of growth rate. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

