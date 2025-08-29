Building And Construction Sheets Market to Reach USD $227.37 Billion by 2029 at 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Building And Construction Sheets Market In 2025?

The market size for building and construction sheets has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is forecasted to surge from $163.21 billion in 2024 to $174.88 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased urbanization and infrastructure development, rising appeal for smart buildings, escalated investments in the real estate sector, expanding utilization of eco-friendly materials, and an uptick in renovation and remodeling activities.

In the coming years, the market size for building and construction sheets is anticipated to experience robust growth, projected to reach $227.37 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecast period include a heightened emphasis on energy efficiency, wider use of prefab sheets, expansion in industrial and commercial construction, growth in worldwide disposable income, and increased government spending on infrastructure. Key trends anticipated during this period encompass the development of self-healing material uses, the incorporation of photovoltaic roofing systems, innovative methodologies in construction, the proliferation of lightweight high-strength solutions, and the widespread use of intelligent insulation technologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Building And Construction Sheets Market?

The upward trajectory in the need for spaces for business operations is anticipated to fuel advancements in the building and construction sheets industry. Commercial spaces, which are real estate properties earmarked for business activities, include offices, retail stores, and service hubs. The surge in need for such spaces is a result of rapid urban growth, with more individuals transitioning to urban areas. This transition results in the densification of businesses and services. Building and construction sheets augment the construction technique of commercial spaces by providing insulation, structural rigidity, and weather durability. They heighten the energy economy and robustness of the structure, while also improving the overall functionality and aesthetics of the building. For example, in July 2025, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a governmental agency in the US, the spending on office construction in the US was valued at $42,249 million in 2024, representing a 1.7% increment from $41,537 million. Hence, the escalating demand for commercial spaces is a key factor propelling advancements in the building and construction sheets industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Building And Construction Sheets Industry?

Major players in the Building And Construction Sheets Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• POSCO Group

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• Thyssenkrupp AG

• Nucor Corporation

• United States Steel Corporation

• Knauf Group

• Bluescope Steel Limited

• Alcoa Corporation

• Owens Corning Corp.

What Are The Top Trends In The Building And Construction Sheets Industry?

The focus of leading businesses in the building and construction sheets market is on creating innovative products such as roofing underlayment solutions; these aim to enhance the installation process and extend the durability of roof systems. Roofing underlayment solutions function as protective layers under roof covers, preventing water intrusion and lengthening the roof's lifespan. They offer an added line of defense against moisture, wind, and severe weather conditions. For instance, DuPont, an American material science pioneer, unveiled its Tyvek Protec PSU Peel & Stick Underlayment in February 2024. This high-performing solution is created to boost weather protection and installation proficiency in roofing systems. This groundbreaking peel-and-stick underlayment infuses DuPont’s superior material science with a self-sticking design, removing the need for mechanical attachments and, thus, cutting labor costs.

What Segments Are Covered In The Building And Construction Sheets Market Report?

The building and construction sheets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Bitumen, Rubber, Metal, Polymer

2) By Function Type: Bonding, Protection, Insulation, Glazing, Water Proofing

3) By Distribution Channel Type: Direct, Dealer

4) By Application Type: Flooring, Walls And Ceiling, Windows, Doors, Roofing, Building Envelop, Electrical, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning, Plumbing

4) By End-User Type: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Bitumen: Waterproofing Sheets, Roofing Sheets

2) By Rubber: Vibration Dampening Sheets, Waterproofing Membranes

3) By Metal: Roofing And Cladding Sheets, Facade Panels

4) By Polymer: Insulation Sheets, Vapor Barriers, Decorative Sheets

View the full building and construction sheets market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-construction-sheets-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Building And Construction Sheets Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for building and construction sheets. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the highest growth rate within the forecast period. The market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

