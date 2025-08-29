Fusion CX Strengthens India Delivery Network with New 350+ Seat, 15,260 sq. ft. Bengaluru Facility

Fusion CX

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX, a global customer experience (CX) and business process management leader, has strengthened its India footprint with the launch of a new 350+ seat, 15,260 sq. ft. delivery center in Bengaluru. Designed to support Telecom, High-Tech, Fintech, and Ecommerce programs, the facility reinforces Fusion CX’s commitment to India as a strategic delivery hub.Bengaluru, India’s technology capital and a global hub for innovation, offers the ideal ecosystem for Fusion CX’s next phase of growth. With its deep talent pool, strong connectivity, and proximity to leading enterprises, the new facility strengthens Fusion CX’s ability to deliver next-generation services across telecom, fintech, and retail while offering employees a world-class workplace.“Bengaluru is the heart of India’s technology and innovation landscape. This facility focuses on supporting our client in the telecom, fintech, and ecommerce space with scalable, high-quality CX in a modern, employee-focused environment.” - Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, Fusion CX“Bengaluru will also serve as a hub for our Omind innovation labs, driving AI automation, real-time analytics, and intelligent CX. Here, human expertise and AI come together to deliver smarter, faster, and more impactful solutions.” - Kishore Saraogi, Co-founder, Managing Director & COO, Fusion CXBengaluru Delivery Center – Highlights* Fusion CX’s Bengaluru facility integrates scale, technology, and employee-first design to deliver high-quality CX and BPO solutions:* Scale & Capacity: 352-seat facility across 15,260 sq. ft.* Programs Supported: Telecom, Ecommerce, Fintech, and Premium Retail.* Workforce: 234+ employees across delivery, training, and management.* Infrastructure: Modern training rooms, multiple meeting spaces, breakout zones, secure server room, lockers, and manager cabins.* Employee-Centric Design: Collaborative spaces and amenities supporting career growth and performance.* Operational Backbone: SLA-driven uptime, robust IT support, and secure client asset management.The Bengaluru center consolidates telecom and high-end ecommerce CX operations with Omind innovation labs, blending global scale with India’s tech talent and positioning Fusion CX as a trusted partner worldwide.About Fusion CXFounded in 2004, Fusion CX is a global provider of customer experience and BPO solutions with over 20,000 employees across 40 delivery centers in 15 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, and Atlanta, USA, Fusion CX delivers support in 25+ languages to 190+ global clients in Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and High-Tech. Its AI arm, Omind, powers digital transformation with real-time automation and intelligent CX innovations. Learn more at www.fusioncx.com and www.omind.ai

