In-Home Dementia and Alzheimer’s Care Services for Seniors in Shrewsbury, NJ

SHREWSBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Monmouth and Northern Ocean Counties is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized in-home Dementia and Alzheimer’s care services in Shrewsbury, NJ, offering compassionate and expert support to seniors and their families facing the challenges of memory-related conditions.

As one of the region’s trusted leaders in senior care, Comfort Keepers is committed to helping clients age gracefully and safely in the comfort of their own homes. With this enhanced focus on personalized memory care, families in Shrewsbury now have greater access to professional caregivers trained to provide compassionate, engaging, and consistent support tailored to the unique needs of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

“Our mission is to elevate the human spirit and provide peace of mind to families,” said Jim Winn, owner of Comfort Keepers of Monmouth and Northern Ocean Counties. “We understand how emotionally and physically demanding memory loss can be for both seniors and their loved ones. Our specialized in-home care gives families the support they need while helping seniors remain safe, connected, and valued at home.”

Services Include:

• Specialized Alzheimer’s and dementia care plans

• Cognitive engagement and memory-boosting activities

• 24/7 care availability and flexible scheduling

• Personal care assistance (bathing, dressing, hygiene)

• Meal preparation, medication reminders, and light housekeeping

• Respite care for family caregivers

Each care plan is thoughtfully developed in collaboration with families and healthcare providers, ensuring the highest quality of care while honoring the dignity and independence of every client.

Comfort Keepers’ caregivers are trained in the latest best practices for memory care, including techniques to promote emotional well-being, reduce confusion, and encourage safe daily routines.

For families in Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas, Comfort Keepers offers a free in-home consultation to assess care needs and provide guidance on the next steps for in-home Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

About Comfort Keepers of Monmouth and Northern Ocean Counties:

Comfort Keepers of Monmouth and Northern Ocean Counties is part of a nationally recognized network dedicated to providing high-quality, in-home care for seniors and adults who need assistance with daily living. Their compassionate caregivers focus on promoting independence, safety, and emotional well-being, helping clients maintain a high quality of life in the comfort of their own homes.

