Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region and Segment Forecast to 2029

Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Market?

In recent years, the market size for bitumen waterproofing materials has seen significant growth. The market value is predicted to rise from $46.23 billion in 2024 to $48.80 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth in the past years is ascribed to factors such as increased use of bitumen membranes for industrial roofing, higher governmental expenditure on public infrastructure, an increase in waterproofing requirements for transportation structures, a surge in bitumen usage in tunnels and subways, and a growing demand for budget-friendly waterproofing in emerging regions.

In the upcoming years, the bitumen waterproofing materials market is predicted to experience a consistent rise, escalating to $59.72 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors contributing to this projected growth within the forecast period include heightened demand for sustainable waterproofing options, an increase in smart city infrastructure investments, the growing implementation of energy-efficient construction methodologies, an intensified emphasis on green building certifications, and a surge in construction activities within flood-risk areas. Predominant trends during the forecast period encompass improvements in polymer-modified bitumen membranes, the creation of environmentally friendly bitumen products, progress in self-adhesive waterproofing approaches, evolution in cold-applied waterproofing systems, and the introduction of multi-layer membrane solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Market Growth?

The bitumen waterproofing materials market is expected to experience growth due to the expanding number of construction projects. These construction activities involve the design and erection of dwellings, office buildings, and facilities for personal, commercial, or public use. The upward trend in construction projects can be attributed to a growing urban populace as more people migrating to urban areas necessitates an increased need for housing and infrastructure for burgeoning communities. Bitumen waterproofing materials contribute to this growth by providing a reliable, weatherproof defense, making them perfect for building foundations, rooftops, and basements. They help extend the lifespan of constructions by preventing water-related damage, thereby enhancing the structure's integrity and efficiency. The U.S. Census Bureau, a governmental organization, for example, reported in May 2025 that the completion rate of privately-owned housing construction increased to 1,526,000, a surge from 1,514,000 in May 2024. As such, these escalating construction projects are fueling the expansion of the bitumen waterproofing materials market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Market?

Major players in the Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Sika AG

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Johns Manville Corporation

• Soprema Group

• CertainTeed Corporation

• Braas Monier Building Group S.A.

• Tremco Incorporated

• Pidilite Industries Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Sector?

Leading businesses in the bitumen waterproofing materials market are prioritizing the creation of innovative products, like water-based elastomeric bitumen membrane, to heighten the drive for eco-friendly solutions, enhance ease of use, and decrease the release of volatile organic compounds (VOC). The water-based elastomeric bitumen membrane is an adaptable, green construction material developed by distributing elastomer-modified bitumen in water, offering superior adhesion and resistance to moisture, ultraviolet rays, and changes in temperature. For example, in July 2023, the Italy-based chemical firm, Mapei SpA, introduced Polylastic, a ready-rendered water-based elastomeric bitumen membrane, ideal for multiple substrates. Its application is effortless, whether using a brush, roller, or trowel, and it seamlessly adheres to even moist surfaces. This makes it perfect for expedited application processes in any weather. It comes in six shades, providing not just secure waterproofing but also enabling design flexibility, thereby contributing to efficient, adaptable, and aesthetically pleasing construction and renovation undertakings.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Market Report?

The bitumen waterproofing materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Modified Bitumen, Atactic Polypropylene Modified Bitumen, Oxidized Bitumen

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

3) By Application: Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Modified Bitumen: Membranes, Liquid Coatings, Sheets

2) By Atactic Polypropylene Modified Bitumen: Torch-Applied Membranes, Self-Adhesive Membranes, Cold-Applied Coatings

3) By Oxidized Bitumen: Roofing Felt, Damp Proof Coatings, Protective Coatings

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the global market for bitumen waterproofing materials, with a forecast for growth. The report encompasses market data for several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

