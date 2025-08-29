Big Data Analytics In Construction Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Big Data Analytics In Construction Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Big Data Analytics In Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Big Data Analytics In Construction Market Be By 2025?

The market size for big data analytics in the construction sector has seen considerable growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from a value of $9.07 billion in 2024 to $9.83 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Reasons for this growth during the historical period are multifaceted; they include the escalating requirement for real-time monitoring of projects, an uptick in the demand for cost-effectiveness in construction, an increasing adoption of digital tools for infrastructure projects, growth of urban development pursuits, and an amplified emphasis on enhancing productivity in the construction industry.

There is an anticipated substantial expansion in the big data analytics in construction market, with a projected worth of $13.34 billion in 2029, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This forthcoming growth can be ascribed to factors such as the increased requirement for predictive analysis in construction planning, an upward trend in the integration of data analytics with bim tools, a growing necessity for risk mitigation and compliance, and a surge in construction undertakings. Key trends expected to arise during this forecast period encompass advancements in the technology of construction analytics platforms, the rise of inventive AI-powered construction tools, escalated investments in the research and development of digital twins, the emergence of real-time data visualization dashboards, and novel utilization of machine learning for predicting project outcomes.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Big Data Analytics In Construction Market Landscape?

The surge in infrastructure improvement activities are set to drive the expansion of the big data analytics in the construction industry. This enhancement in infrastructure involves the structuring, development, and upkeep of vital physical systems, including transportation, energy, water, and communication networks. Economic progression and urbanization fuel these activities, leading to heightened demand for enhanced transport, energy, and public utility systems. Big data analytics strengthens these activities by delivering data-facilitated perceptions for superior planning and operation, optimizing resource distribution, early risk detection, and improving project schedules, resulting in more resourceful and sustainable infrastructure. For example, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported in July 2024 that total general government funding in infrastructure hit $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, indicating a growth of 3.9% from the prior year. As a result, the big data analytics in the construction market is experiencing significant growth due to the expanding infrastructure improvement activities.

Who Are The Top Players In The Big Data Analytics In Construction Market?

Major players in the Big Data Analytics In Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Accenture Plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Capgemini

• Bechtel Corporation

• Dassault Systèmes S.E.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Big Data Analytics In Construction Market?

Several prominent firms in the big data analytics arena for construction are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions such as artificial intelligence platforms. The aim is to simplify the establishment and execution of AI solutions by providing pre-configured tools. These AI platforms are all-inclusive systems offering the required tools and infrastructure to create, instruct, and execute AI-driven solutions. A case in point, in January 2025, Aurigo Software, a firm based in the United States, introduced Aurigo Lumina—an AI platform designed to advance capital planning and construction management by enhancing data accessibility, comprehension, and decision-making processes. The platform was launched with Lumina GPT, an application that utilizes generative AI to facilitate intuitive document searches, and Lumina Analytics, a tool that employs machine learning to heighten budget and timeline correctness while detecting risks. Intending to minimize data silos and project inefficiencies, Lumina amalgamates with Aurigo’s Masterworks suite and is set to evolve in 2025 with cutting-edge risk management tools, matching the rising demand for AI in the construction industry.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Big Data Analytics In Construction Market

The big data analytics in construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-premises, Cloud

3) By Technology: Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning And Artificial Intelligence, Data Visualization, Internet Of Things (IoT) Integration, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Project Management, Design And Planning, Construction Management, Operations And Maintenance, Other Applications

5) By End-User: General Contractors, Subcontractors, Project Owners, Architects And Engineers, Government Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Data Management Tools, Analytics Platforms, Reporting And Dashboard Solutions, Integration And Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) Tools, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Integration Software

2) By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance, Implementation And Deployment Services

Big Data Analytics In Construction Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America represented the most substantial portion of the global market for big data analytics in construction. It is predicted that the highest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report analyzes the big data analytics market in the construction industry across several regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

