Blood Banking Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2034 with a 10.80% CAGR

The global blood banking devices market size was worth around USD 3.26 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around USD 9.08 billion by 2034, (CAGR) of roughly 10.80% between 2025 and 2034.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global blood banking devices market Size was valued at approximately USD 3.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 9.08 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.80% between 2025 and 2034. This robust growth is primarily driven by rising demand for safe blood storage and transfusion, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and heightened awareness regarding blood donation.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/blood-banking-devices-market Blood banking devices play a crucial role in collecting, processing, storing, and distributing blood and its components. They are essential in transfusion medicine, emergency care, surgeries, and hematology research. As healthcare systems worldwide place greater emphasis on efficient blood management, the demand for technologically advanced devices continues to rise.Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global blood banking devices market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.80% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global blood banking devices market size was valued at around USD 3.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.08 billion by 2034.The blood banking devices market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising number of blood banks worldwide.Based on the product, the blood processing equipment segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market as per industry projections.Based on the functionality, the blood banks segment is anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.Market DriversGrowing Need for Blood Transfusions – Rising cases of trauma, surgical procedures, cancer treatments, and childbirth complications fuel the need for blood banks.Technological Innovations – Introduction of automated blood collection systems, RFID-enabled tracking devices, and AI-integrated storage units is boosting efficiency.Rising Voluntary Blood Donations – Government-led initiatives and NGOs encouraging blood donation contribute significantly to supply.Increasing Healthcare Spending – Higher budgets for hospital infrastructure and diagnostic centers in developing regions are driving adoption.Chronic Disease Burden – Conditions like anemia, hemophilia, and leukemia are increasing the need for reliable blood banking systems.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/9647 Market SegmentationBy Product TypeBlood Collection Devices – Needles, blood bags, lancets, and collection monitors.Blood Storage & Processing Devices – Refrigerators, freezers, agitators, centrifuges, and blood warmers.Testing & Screening Devices – Hematology analyzers, pathogen detection devices, immunoassay instruments.Accessories & Consumables – Tubes, reagents, and filtration kits.By End UserHospitals & Clinics – Largest end-user segment due to direct need for transfusions and surgeries.Standalone Blood Banks – Increasingly important in both developed and emerging economies.Diagnostic Laboratories – Growth supported by rising demand for screening and testing services.Research Institutes – Expanding use in hematology, immunology, and regenerative medicine.Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaNorth America is expected to remain a leading market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and strong government support for blood donation programs. The U.S. dominates with widespread adoption of automated devices and strong presence of major manufacturers.EuropeEurope represents a mature market, with strict regulatory frameworks ensuring high safety standards. Germany, the U.K., and France drive growth with strong emphasis on voluntary donation and advanced hospital facilities.Asia-Pacific (APAC)APAC is forecast to witness the fastest growth between 2025 and 2034, fueled by large population base, rising prevalence of blood-related disorders, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing government investments. China, India, and Japan are key contributors.Latin AmericaSteady growth is anticipated, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, where healthcare modernization and awareness campaigns are increasing demand for blood banking devices.Middle East & Africa (MEA)Although smaller in market size, MEA presents strong opportunities with improving healthcare infrastructure and international collaborations to enhance blood donation and storage facilities. Countries like Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE are spearheading adoption.Inquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/blood-banking-devices-market Competitive Landscape & Key PlayersThe blood banking devices market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on technological innovation, partnerships, and global expansion.Major Key Players include:Haemonetics CorporationTerumo BCT, Inc.Fresenius Kabi AGGrifols S.A.Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)Immucor, Inc.Macopharma SASiemens Healthineers AGAbbott LaboratoriesBecton, Dickinson and Company (BD)These companies are investing heavily in automated collection devices, AI-enabled screening, and portable storage solutions to gain competitive advantage.Future OutlookThe global blood banking devices market is set for robust growth over the next decade. Rising investments in digitalization, adoption of cloud-based blood tracking systems, and increasing collaborations between healthcare providers and technology developers will further boost market expansion. 