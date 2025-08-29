Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Market CAGR to be at 12.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $2.68 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Global Market Report 2025

Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Market?

The market size of battery-operated grass trimmers has seen a significant surge in recent times. The market size is projected to increase from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.67 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an increasing preference amongst consumers for quieter tools, greater awareness of eco-friendly lawn maintenance methods, the rising accessibility of cost-effective battery-powered tools, the escalation in the substitution of gas-powered trimmers, and the growing trend of home gardening and landscaping.

The market for battery-operated grass trimmers is anticipated to witness a swift expansion in the coming years. The market value is forecasted to reach $2.69 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This increase over the projection period is primarily due to a rising emphasis on emission-free gardening tools, a burgeoning landscaping services sector, growing urban green spaces, heightened consumer preference for smart, interconnected gardening equipment, and the expansion of do-it-yourself gardening trends. Key trends for the projected time include improvements in lithium-ion battery technology, inventiveness in lightweight and ergonomic designs, the incorporation of smart attributes and connectivity, progress in quick-charging capabilities, and advancements in noise-mitigation technology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Market?

The growth of the battery-operated grass trimmers market is being fuelled by the increasing popularity of home gardening activities. Home gardening involves the growing and maintaining of plants, vegetables, fruits, or flowers for personal, recreational, or aesthetic reasons within a residential environment like backyards, balconies, terraces, or indoor areas. The surge in home gardening activities is attributed to the burgeoning demand for fresh and organic produce, with many individuals looking to have control over their consumption and avoid the harmful chemicals often present in commercial food products. Battery-operated grass trimmers augment home gardening endeavours by providing cordless comfort and precise trimming, making them perfect for yards with areas that are difficult to access. They decrease physical exertion by the effective, low-sound operation with minor maintenance, enhancing yard care productivity overall. For example, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, a UK government department, reported in June 2025 that the value of home-grown vegetables the previous year reached £2.028 billion ($2.62 billion), marking a rise from £1.9 billion ($2.57 billion) in 2023. Consequently, the upwards trend in home gardening activities is spurring the growth of the battery-operated grass trimmer market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Market?

• Stanley Black And Decker Inc.

• Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

• Makita Corporation

• STIHL Holding AG And Co. KG

• Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

• Husqvarna AB

• The Toro Company

• Chervon Group

• Ryobi Limited

• Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Market In The Globe?

Key players in the market for battery-powered grass trimmers are concentrating on pioneering sophisticated advancements such as string trimmers to boost cutting efficiency, protract battery life, and enhance user convenience through ergonomic structures and intelligent features. String trimmers are handheld gardening instruments designed to trim grass, weeds, and small plants in areas where lawn mowers struggle to navigate, like edges, corners, and obstructions. An example of this is the Husqvarna Group, an industrial machinery manufacturer based in Sweden, who in May 2023, introduced the 525i Battery Series. This series comprises the 525iLST string trimmer and two edgers - the 525iES with a straight shaft and the 525iECS with a curved shaft. These tools, powered by a brushless E-TORQ engine, deliver similar performance to a 25-cc petrol engine. Other features include IPX4 weather resistance, metal skid plates, ergonomic grips, and three-speed modes with LED indicators for durability and comfortable use. Additionally, these tools can be conveniently charged overnight with the 40 C80 charging rail, offering professionals a quieter, low-maintenance, and cordless alternative.

1) By Product Type: Cordless Grass Trimmers, Cordless String Trimmers, Cordless Brush Cutters

2) By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, Integrated Battery Systems

3) By Power Capacity: Up To 20 Volts, 21 Volts - 40 Volts, 41 Volts - 60 Volts, Over 60 Volts

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Residential Users, Commercial Landscapers, Municipal Services, Do-It-Yourself Enthusiasts

1) By Cordless Grass Trimmers: Straight Shaft Grass Trimmers, Curved Shaft Grass Trimmers, Adjustable Shaft Grass Trimmers, Telescopic Pole Grass Trimmers

2) By Cordless String Trimmers: Single Line String Trimmers, Dual Line String Trimmers, Bump Feed String Trimmers, Automatic Feed String Trimmers

3) By Cordless Brush Cutters: Metal Blade Brush Cutters, Nylon Line Brush Cutters, Circular Saw Blade Brush Cutters, Chisel Tooth Blade Brush Cutters

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Market?

In the Battery-Operated Grass Trimmer Global Market Report 2025, North America stands out as the leading region from 2024, with its future growth trajectory expected to be promising. The report comprehensively covers different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

