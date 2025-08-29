Charity Fundraising Platform Market to Reach US $12.75 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Charity Fundraising Platform Market?

The charity fundraising platform market size has expanded swiftly over recent years, with projections stating it will increase from $6.76 billion in 2024 to $7.70 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This historic period growth is linked to factors such as the surge in online contributions, the prominence of social media, an increase in corporate social responsibility, the broadening of crowdfunding models, and the rising ease of digital transactions.

The market size of the charity fundraising platform is predicted to rapidly expand in the coming years, reaching a value of $12.75 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. Key factors contributing to this forecasted growth include heightened demand for data-based donor insights, the increasing use of AI and machine learning, targeting emerging markets, the popularity of subscription-based donations, and increased oversight emphasizing transparency and impact reporting. Leading trends during this forecast period encompass advancements in AI-driven donor analytics, cutting-edge blockchain-based donation tracking, mobile-first and contactless payment platform improvements, the incorporation of remote engagement resources like livestreams and virtual events, and the evolution of combined online-offline fundraising strategies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Charity Fundraising Platform Global Market Growth?

The growing popularity of peer-to-peer fundraising is anticipated to spur the expansion of the charity fundraising platform market. Peer-to-peer fundraising involves individuals collecting funds for a nonprofit organization, tapping into their networks via social media, event participation, or digital campaign tools. The surge in this type of fundraising is fuelled by an increase in socially-driven participation, which encourages people to back causes supported by their friends, family or influencers, strengthened by trust and emotional ties in digital environments. Charity fundraising platforms facilitate peer-to-peer fundraising with tools for campaign creation, donor engagement analytics, and social media integration, making it more scalable and accessible. For example, in 2024, PeerToPeerForum, an American peer fundraising insights platform, stated that the top 30 peer-to-peer fundraising programs in the country collectively grew by 3.0%, marking the third year of growth after the pandemic. The Heart Walk took the lead with $110 million, and 18 programs witnessed growth. Velosano was the fastest growing, doubling its revenue to $14.5 million due to substantial donations. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s gained an additional 16,000 participants, and the breakthrough T1D walk experienced a turnout increase of 20%. Consequently, the rising popularity of peer-to-peer fundraising is propelling the charity fundraising platform market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Charity Fundraising Platform Market?

Major players in the Charity Fundraising Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• Waterdrop Inc.

• GoFundMe Inc.

• OneCause Inc.

• Keeto

• Neon One LLC

• Bloomerang LLC

• JustGiving Foundation

• Crowdfunder Ltd

• Qgiv Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Charity Fundraising Platform Market?

Major players in the charity fundraising platform market are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions, such as peer-to-peer texting, to enhance outreach to supporters and boost fundraising efficiency. Peer-to-peer texting is a technology which gives nonprofit groups the ability to address personalised, two-way SMS messages to their supporters, fostering real-time communication and relationship growth on a larger scale. For example, in July 2025, Wiland Inc., an American company specializing in data-driven marketing intelligence, rolled out its Peer-to-Peer Texting Solution. This feature allows nonprofits to interact directly with benefactors via personalised SMS messages, creating increased involvement and better fundraising response rates. Utilities for real-time analysis to adjust messaging strategies and track campaign performance are also provided. This tool is paired with Wiland’s existing data intelligence services, assisting nonprofits in pinpointing the ideal audiences to focus on. The solution was especially developed to aid organizations in capitalizing on returns during pressing fundraising times such as donation days and disaster relief operations.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Charity Fundraising Platform Market Report?

The charity fundraising platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Platform Type: Crowdfunding, Peer-To-Peer Fundraising, Event Fundraising, Donation Management, Other Platform Types

2) By Technology Utilization: Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms, Social Media Integration, Blockchain-Based Solutions, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Tools

3) By Deployment Mode Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Application Type: Social Platform, Electronic Business Platform, Consumption Scene Platform, Content Platform, Critical Illness Fundraising Platform

5) By End-User Type: Nonprofits, Non-Governmental Organizations, Educational Institutions, Religious Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Crowdfunding: Reward Based Crowdfunding, Equity Based Crowdfunding, Donation Based Crowdfunding

2) By Peer-To-Peer Fundraising: Individual Peer-To-Peer Fundraising, Team Peer-To-Peer Fundraising, Challenge Based Peer-To-Peer Fundraising

3) By Event Fundraising: Virtual Event Fundraising, In Person Event Fundraising, Hybrid Event Fundraising

4) By Donation Management: Online Donation Processing, Recurring Donation Management, Donor Relationship Management

5) By Other Platform Types: Matching Gift Platforms, Auction Based Fundraising Platforms, Text To Give Platforms

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Charity Fundraising Platform Industry?

In the Charity Fundraising Platform Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region for 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the quickest expansion during the forecast period. The report assesses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

