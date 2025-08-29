Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet September 2-4

JACKSON, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet September 2-4, 2025, in Jackson to attend the Jackson Hole Air Improvement Resources’ Airline Rendezvous and to conduct a business meeting.

The Commission will attend Airline Rendezvous events on the evenings of September 2nd and 3rd, but no official business will be conducted. The commission will also attend the Air Transportation Liaison Committee meeting on September 3rd at 8:30 a.m. in the Jackson Town Hall Council Chambers.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, September 4th, at 9:00 a.m., in the Administration Building of the Jackson Hole Airport, 1250 East Airport Road, Jackson. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. For more information, please call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.