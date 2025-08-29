The Nation’s Only Thai Festival by the Beach Returns to Santa Monica Pier September 20-21

Thai Fest by the Beach returns September 20–21, transforming the Santa Monica Pier into a vibrant cultural destination with Thai cuisine, live music, Muay Thai, dance, shopping, and more. Free admission. Experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of Thailand at Thai Fest by the Beach—September 20–21 at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. From left to right: Maple Supaluck Laothongdee, Dulyavit Chien Laothongdee, Nuttavut Chanprasit (Thaitivity), Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete, Thai Consul-General Tor Saralamba, and Sikarin Sriboonrod, Info & Cultural Division, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Los Angeles.

Thai Fest by the Beach—the only one of its kind in the U.S.—brings culture, cuisine & celebration back to SoCal!

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nation’s only Thai cultural festival set against a beachside backdrop is back! Thai Fest by the Beach will once again take over the iconic Santa Monica Pier on September 20–21, 2025, with two full days of lively performances, authentic Thai street food, wellness offerings, and immersive cultural activities—all open to the public and free of charge.Building on the momentum of its first two years—where attendance surpassed 30,000 in 2024—Thai Fest by the Beach returns in 2025 with an even more vibrant cultural experience. From traditional Thai dance and Muay Thai demos to wellness booths, handcrafted goods, and a curated selection of regional cuisine, the festival promises a dynamic immersion into the heart of Thai heritage.This landmark event is proudly presented by Buddy Production and Thaitivity, in partnership with the City of Santa Monica. Continued support from the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles, Thai Trade Center USA, Thailand Office of Agricultural Affairs, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand underscores the festival’s diplomatic and cultural significance.The festival serves as a vibrant platform for international engagement and cultural diplomacy. Through rich displays of Thailand’s traditions—from food, music, and dance to wellness, fashion, and craftsmanship—Thai Fest by the Beach bridges communities and fosters deeper connections between Thai and American cultures. It’s a space where celebration meets purpose, and where cultural pride sparks unity, understanding, and global appreciation.“This event is a celebration of unity through culture,” said the organizers. “It’s been incredible to witness how this festival has brought together thousands of attendees, year after year, to celebrate the sights, sounds, and flavors of Thailand in such an iconic coastal setting.”Press Preview & Media LunchTo kick off this year’s celebration, Thai Fest by the Beach 2025 will host an exclusive press luncheon and preview on Tuesday, September 2, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Hollywood Thai Restaurant, 5241 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Members of the media will enjoy a traditional family-style Thai lunch while previewing festival highlights, engaging with key stakeholders, and witnessing live cultural performances. Featured speakers include the Consul General of Thailand, the Director of the Thai Trade Center USA, and the Director of the Thailand Office of Agricultural Affairs.Media attendees must RSVP to receive VIP access, a complimentary food voucher, and a special cultural gift during on-site festival coverage.Event Details:Dates: September 20–21, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CAWebsite: www.thaifestbythebeach.com Instagram: @thaifestbythebeach Facebook: www.facebook.com/ThaiFestbytheBeach Media ContactFor press inquiries, early access to promotional materials, or to RSVP for the press conference, please contact:Email: pammy.4noblegroup@gmail.com+1 (949) 426-5044 | +1 (484) 289-2654

