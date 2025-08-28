Swiftly Introduces $2 Flat Commission Delivery App to Support South Florida Restaurants and Diners

New program offers straightforward pricing to help restaurants save on commission fees and provide affordable delivery to customers

Restaurants shouldn’t have to sacrifice profitability to offer delivery. Swiftly’s flat commission model offers a clear, affordable path forward.” — Mark Jacob

FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida restaurants face mounting pressure from high commission fees imposed by third-party delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, which often charge between 15% and 30% per order. To address this growing problem, Miami-based Swiftly has launched a new delivery program offering restaurants a flat $2 commission per order, paired with a standard $6.99 delivery fee for customers. Restaurants can sign up today at www.eatswiftly.com.

Rising Costs Challenge Independent Restaurants

The growth of online food delivery, already reshaping dining nationwide, accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with order volumes nearly doubling. While dine-in traffic has rebounded, delivery remains essential, especially for independent and small-chain restaurants.

However, percentage-based commissions often erode already slim profit margins. Traditional platforms can take 20% to 30% of each order, regardless of size, leaving operators struggling to sustain business.

A Flat $2 Commission: A Clear Alternative

Swiftly’s $2 flat commission replaces variable percentage fees with predictable, manageable costs. This approach ensures restaurants keep more revenue, while the standard $6.99 delivery fee paid by diners remains transparent and affordable.

By eliminating uncertainty around fluctuating commissions, restaurants can maintain competitive menu pricing, build stronger customer loyalty, and better withstand industry headwinds such as labor shortages and rising food costs.

Expanding Across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach

The new platform is now live across South Florida’s major markets, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, with plans for regional and eventual national expansion.

Swiftly’s onboarding process is designed for accessibility, requiring no complex contracts, long-term commitments, or specialized hardware. The system works for both individual restaurants and multi-unit operators, reducing barriers to entry.

Supporting Restaurant Margins and Customer Loyalty

Nationally, restaurant profit margins average just 3% to 6%. At these levels, the heavy commission fees demanded by traditional platforms can be unsustainable. Swiftly’s model provides relief by offering clear, predictable costs.

Customers also benefit. Studies show that many diners abandon orders when faced with excessive fees. By setting delivery at $6.99, Swiftly makes delivery more affordable for cost-conscious families and encourages order completion instead of cart abandonment.

A Scalable Alternative to Traditional Platforms

Swiftly’s launch adds an important voice to the national discussion about food delivery economics. Critics have long pointed out that percentage-based commissions disproportionately harm small and mid-sized restaurants. Some cities have even debated temporary caps on fees during economic emergencies.

Swiftly’s flat-fee model provides a scalable alternative, one that is already gaining traction in South Florida and has the potential to reshape delivery economics across the U.S.

Building Awareness and Community Impact

Beyond operations, Swiftly stresses the importance of raising awareness. Many restaurant owners remain unaware that alternatives to legacy delivery platforms exist. Swiftly aims to empower these operators with a sustainable partnership that helps them protect profits and maintain customer trust.

The company’s expansion also carries broader community benefits. Supporting independent restaurants contributes to South Florida’s cultural diversity, local employment, and economic vitality.

“As restaurant operators face mounting operational challenges, Swiftly provides a stable, affordable approach that supports their bottom line and strengthens local communities,” added Jacob. “Our mission is to keep delivery affordable while helping restaurants retain more of each dollar they earn.”

Looking Ahead

Industry analysts note that the future of food delivery will depend on balancing affordability with operational excellence. Success will require not only fair pricing but also reliable delivery performance, driver compensation, and customer satisfaction.

If Swiftly continues to deliver on these priorities, its South Florida launch could serve as a blueprint for nationwide adoption, offering restaurants across the country a sustainable path to delivery profitability.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a Miami-based restaurant delivery provider dedicated to sustainable, affordable, and transparent delivery services. By charging restaurants a flat $2 commission per order alongside a $6.99 customer delivery fee, Swiftly empowers independent and small-chain operators across South Florida and beyond to improve profitability without sacrificing customer convenience. The company’s platform is scalable nationwide.

Learn more or onboard at www.eatswiftly.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.