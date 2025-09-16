Miami Coach Sandy Herz Launches Women’s Financial Well-Being Program Integrating Mindset and Planning

Expanding Women debuts a Miami-based and virtual coaching program helping women heal money beliefs and build financial confidence.

When women feel worthy of abundance, they approach life differently, relationships improve, opportunities expand, and purpose strengthens” — Sandy Herz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding Women, founded by Miami-based coach Sandy Herz, has announced the launch of a new women’s financial well-being program designed to help participants reshape their relationship with money. The initiative emphasizes the connection between mindset and financial practices, blending inner healing with actionable strategies to build lasting confidence and stability.

Herz, who created the program after working with women facing recurring money struggles, said the approach addresses both practical and emotional dimensions of financial well-being. “Many women carry unspoken fears and inherited beliefs about money that hold them back from achieving financial freedom,” she said. “This program was designed to address those patterns while also providing the practical skills necessary to manage finances with confidence.”

Program Structure

The program is offered in both English and Spanish, making it accessible to Miami’s diverse community and to international participants who prefer online delivery. Enrollment options include:

-Group Coaching Cohorts: Facilitated discussions and exercises that explore money narratives, belief systems, and goal-setting.

-One-on-One Coaching: Personalized sessions tailored to individual financial circumstances and growth goals.

-Workshops and Exercises: Guided activities that connect mindset work with practical skills such as budgeting, planning, and debt management.

Participants are encouraged to reflect on their money stories, set clear goals, and apply strategies that align with their values. The curriculum combines mindset work, such as reframing scarcity thinking and increasing self-worth, with financial literacy topics like saving, planning, and building sustainable wealth.

A Holistic Approach to Women’s Finance

While many financial coaching programs focus primarily on money management tools, Herz’s method goes further by acknowledging the spiritual and emotional barriers women often encounter. By guiding participants to heal limiting beliefs and strengthen a sense of self-worth, the program aims to unlock new possibilities in personal and professional life.

This holistic framework reflects a growing movement toward integrative coaching that recognizes the interplay between mindset and financial behavior. By placing equal emphasis on inner transformation and external planning, the program positions itself as both practical and transformative.

Community Engagement

Beyond individual coaching, Expanding Women is pursuing partnerships with local organizations to broaden access to its services. Planned initiatives include offering scholarship opportunities and collaborating with nonprofit groups focused on women’s empowerment. These partnerships are designed to ensure that women from diverse backgrounds, including those who may not otherwise afford private coaching, can benefit from the program.

The community component also includes in-person events in Miami neighborhoods, offering safe spaces where women can discuss financial concerns, share experiences, and build supportive networks.

Professional Applications

Herz has also tailored workshops for professional women, entrepreneurs, and those navigating career transitions. These sessions highlight strategies for managing business income, aligning professional decisions with personal values, and creating pathways toward sustainable growth. Entrepreneurs in particular are encouraged to view money management not just as a business function but as part of a broader mindset shift that supports resilience and creativity.

Availability and Enrollment

Enrollment for the program opens immediately, with sessions beginning in September 2025. Women may register through the Expanding Women website, abundanciaconalma.com, where they can select in-person Miami cohorts or virtual sessions accessible globally.

By combining bilingual access, flexible delivery formats, and a holistic approach, the program is designed to meet women wherever they are on their financial journeys.

About Expanding Women

Expanding Women is a Miami-based coaching practice dedicated to advancing women’s financial well-being. Founded by Sandy Herz, the practice integrates mindset work with practical planning, offering both in-person and virtual programs in English and Spanish. Through coaching, workshops, and community partnerships, Expanding Women helps women heal limiting money beliefs and build confidence in financial decision-making.

