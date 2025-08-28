Obtryx and Altis Mid-Urethral Sling Complications: When Wearing Tight Pants Causes Severe Pain

Dr. Greg Vigna

Obtryx and Altis slings can cause severe nerve pain, making it painful or impossible for some women to wear tight clothing or pants

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Polypropylene mesh slings have the potential to cause Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and pudendal neuralgia, which can make it impossible to wear tight underwear or pants, as the body perceives normal clothing friction as severe pain,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney, states, “We continue to see cases where women implanted with mesh devices experience early onset pain in the inner leg, thigh, groin, and dyspareunia, yet are not offered early and complete removal of the polypropylene mesh device.”

Dr. Vigna explains, “Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), formerly known as reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD), and pudendal neuralgia (PN) are among the most serious complications related to transvaginal mesh devices. Both CRPS and PN are considered catastrophic pain disorders that severely impact quality of live and cause profound disability.”

He further describes, “The pain from CRPS and PN is characterized by allodynia, meaning that normal sensation becomes painful. For women injured by mesh, this means that wearing tight underwear or pants causes intense burning or stabbing pain because the body perceives ordinary friction as severe discomfort."

Dr. Vigna continues, “Obstetrics and gynecologic specialists generally do not treat neuralgia and many are unfamiliar with the condition. When they do treat the condition, they often do not associate the complications to the mesh devices because such diagnoses were not included in the Instructions for Use or warnings provided by the manufacturers of these devices."

Dr. Greg Vigna, national malpractice, mid-urethral sling attorney, states, “Early or immediate pain after mid-urethral sling placement requires treatment, not reassurance. We represent those suffering from neurological pain syndromes who have not received timely care for their complications.”

What does Dr. Vera Joser say in the article “Severe affection of the obturator nerve in a young patient after tension free vaginal sling placement: Case report of a rare complication and review of the literature” published in the J Case Rep Images Obstet Gynecol 2023;9(1):53–58?

“A prompt clinical diagnosis and early loosening and removal of the sling would certainly have been easier—two weeks after implantation the sling was already well integrated into the surrounding tissue.”

Read Dr. Joser’s article: https://www.ijcriog.com/archive/2023/pdf/100146Z08VJ2023.pdf

Dr. Vigna states, “In the event of neurological complications or severe pain following implantation, early and complete mesh removal has been the standard of care for over a decade."

Read Dr. Zeng’s article regarding complete versus partial mesh removal for pain following mid-urethral sling placement: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090429521008062

Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury related to mid-urethral slings, including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Dr. Vigna represents women with Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

Learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Click here for a free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain.



