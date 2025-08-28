Gold Star Plumbing & Drain Wins 2025 Best Plumber Award for Third Consecutive Year

Gold Star Plumbing & Drain wins the 2025 Daily Courier Readers’ Choice Award, marking three years of trusted plumbing service in Prescott, Arizona.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Star Plumbing & Drain has been awarded the 2025 Daily Courier Readers’ Choice Award for Best Plumber in Prescott, Arizona . This marks the company’s third consecutive win in this category, following previous honors in 2023 and 2024. The recognition reflects continued community support and acknowledgment of the company's professional plumbing services.Recognition Highlights Continued Community SupportThe Daily Courier Readers’ Choice Awards are based on local votes, honoring trusted service providers across Yavapai County . Winning this award three years in a row shows Gold Star Plumbing & Drain’s consistent reliability and strong presence in the community. It reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction.Reflecting a Strong Commitment to Service StandardsThe 2023 win marked an important milestone. Receiving the title again in 2024 reinforced the company’s focus on maintaining high standards. Now, with the 2025 award, Gold Star Plumbing & Drain continues that momentum. This steady recognition confirms the company’s ability to meet the needs of both residential and commercial clients throughout Prescott.Why This Award Matters to the CommunityBeing chosen year after year shows the public’s trust in Gold Star Plumbing & Drain. It highlights the team’s dedication to clear communication, thorough service, and skilled professionals who serve homes and businesses alike. These efforts strengthen confidence in the company and its dependable reputation.Building Connections Through Transparent ServiceGold Star’s presence in local neighborhoods—from emergency repairs to routine check-ups—has built long-term relationships. The award also reflects the company’s customer-first approach. Licensed plumbers, honest service recommendations, and fast responses all contribute to its respected standing in the community.Trusted by Locals, Backed by FeedbackPublic feedback continues to play an important role in shaping future service improvements. Those who have received plumbing assistance from Gold Star Plumbing & Drain are invited to share their experiences. Reviews can be submitted directly at https://goldstarplumbingaz.com About Gold Star Plumbing & DrainGold Star Plumbing & Drain is a family-owned and operated plumbing company dedicated to providing exceptional service to communities across Arizona. With over fifteen years of experience in the plumbing industry, founder Mike Smith has solidified his reputation as a trusted authority in the local community. The company takes pride in its commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction, offering a comprehensive range of services that consistently garner 5-star reviews.Gold Star Plumbing & Drain takes pride in its roots as a family-owned business deeply ingrained in the local community. With a rich history spanning over 26 years, the family also owned Smitty's Big Barn Antiques, a beloved establishment featured on the renowned TV show, American Pickers.Led by Mike and his wife Julie, the Gold Star Plumbing & Drain team is known for its unwavering commitment to customer service excellence, unparalleled skills, and industry qualifications. The team offers a comprehensive range of services, including routine maintenance checks, emergency repairs, and everything in between. With a track record of 5-star reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp, along with an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, Gold Star Plumbing & Drain has solidified its position as a trusted leader in the plumbing industry.For more information, visit goldstarplumbingaz.com.

