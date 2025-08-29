Biogents USA Offers Solutions as Cities Face Mosquito "Ticking Time Bomb" Crisis

When you spray the same insecticides year after year, you're essentially training mosquitoes to survive them. Cities need approaches that break that cycle.” — John Anderson, President of Biogents USA

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert cities that never worried about mosquitoes are scrambling to address explosive population growth of disease-carrying species, with some areas seeing spread from a handful of neighborhoods to dozens of ZIP codes in under a decade. Recent NBC News coverage highlighted Las Vegas as a prime example, where Aedes aegypti mosquitoes expanded from just a few ZIP codes in 2017 to 48 ZIP codes today – what researchers are calling a "ticking time bomb" scenario playing out across America's desert Southwest.

𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆, 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀

The solution could come in a package about the size of a flower pot. Biogents USA, headquartered in North Carolina, has developed traps that mimic human scent to attract mosquitoes without pesticides, protecting beneficial insects like bees and butterflies.

The science is proven: Studies show up to 85% fewer mosquito bites in areas using Biogents technology, which has been validated by over 400 scientific publications.

The technology targets both Culex and Aedes species – the two primary disease vectors expanding into new territories. The company has deployed mosquito control systems at major international events as well as regional parks, neighborhoods, and mosquito “hot spots.”

"Las Vegas went from detecting these mosquitoes in a few neighborhoods to finding them citywide in just seven years," said John Anderson, President of Biogents USA. "That's the kind of exponential growth we're seeing in places that thought they were immune to mosquito problems."

In pilot programs with U.S. cities from Fresno to Houston, the traps show significant population reductions in targeted areas without the problems plaguing conventional approaches.

"We're not trying to eliminate every mosquito in a city," Anderson explained. "We focus on protecting high-priority areas – schools, parks, residential neighborhoods – with a sustainable approach that works long-term."

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴

The culprit isn't just climate change. Urban development creates artificial water sources, while overuse of traditional pesticides has bred resistance among local mosquito populations – leaving cities with few effective options as public health risks mount.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes – the aggressive daytime biters that spread dengue fever – breed in tiny amounts of standing water. Meanwhile, Culex mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus thrive in storm drains and retention ponds.

Years of pesticide spraying have created resistant mosquito populations. Officials in multiple desert cities acknowledge their conventional control methods are losing effectiveness just as mosquito numbers explode.

"When you spray the same insecticides year after year, you're essentially training mosquitoes to survive them," Anderson said. "Cities need approaches that break that cycle."

𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀

West Nile virus cases have appeared from coast to coast this year. Nevada recorded 26 human cases last year, while Texas deals with ideal breeding conditions created by recent flooding.

The stakes are particularly high in tourism-dependent cities. Las Vegas sees 48 million visitors annually – creating potential for rapid disease spread if local mosquito populations become infected.

Desert cities are experiencing changes that research suggests will hit other regions over the next 15-25 years. What's happening in places like Las Vegas and Phoenix serves as an early warning system for cities nationwide.

𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

Most cities still rely on pesticide trucks that spray neighborhoods – an approach developed decades ago that's increasingly ineffective against resistant mosquito populations.

Biogents works with municipalities and independent organizations on targeted approaches: identifying breeding hotspots, installing monitoring systems, and creating protected zones around critical infrastructure. The approach requires coordination between research institutions, public health departments, and municipal authorities.

The strategy is working. A pilot program deployed in Raleigh, NC during the heat of summer found the traps eliminated more than a million mosquitoes in less than three weeks. The trapping method becomes more effective over time, compared to spraying methods which become less effective.

"Virtually every West Nile and dengue case is preventable with effective mosquito management," Anderson said. "But cities need coordination and tools that actually work against resistant populations."

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗨𝗦𝗔

Biogents USA is the North American division of Biogents AG, a German research company specializing in mosquito control solutions. The company develops traps and monitoring systems used by researchers, public health authorities, and pest control professionals worldwide.

Biogents USA Featured on World's Greatest

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.