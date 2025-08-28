Report on fact-finding visit to Romania

ECRE has published a report of its fact-finding visit to Romania. The aim of the visit, which took place in March 2025, was to examine Romania’s asylum system in light of the upcoming implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum (‘the Pact’) in 2026.

The report is focused on access to asylum procedures in Romania, including the use of border and accelerated procedures, as well as reception and detention conditions for asylum applicants and access to socio-economic rights for asylum applicants and beneficiaries of protection. It also includes analysis of the government’s preparations for adapting the country’s legal framework and infrastructure with a view to meeting the new requirements that will be introduced by the Pact.

Romania’s asylum system is currently functioning, with relatively short processing times, good co-operation between state authorities and civil society, and an overall protection-oriented approach. However, the fact-finding visit revealed a number of challenges, particularly relating to the quality of interpretation, the timely provision of legal counselling and the identification of vulnerable applicants during screening and border procedures. It is possible that these shortcomings will be exacerbated following the entry into force of the Pact as it will expand the use of special procedures and will require an increase in the number of cases that will be processed at the border.

The fact-finding visit also raised concerns regarding detention conditions. This was especially the case at the Otopeni detention centre, where improvements in infrastructure, privacy and access to basic services are urgently needed. Although efforts have been made to enhance reception conditions, persistent gaps remain. Understaffing, underfunded integration services and limited access to language courses and healthcare undermine the longer-term inclusion of asylum applicants and beneficiaries of international protection. Civil society organisations play a vital role in filling these gaps but funding issues have resulted in their activities being halted for extended periods of time.

As the Romanian government prepares for the entry into force of the Pact, it will need to ensure that the new legislative provisions – particularly those that are included in the Screening Regulation – do not undermine asylum applicants’ rights. Safeguards relating to access to information, legal counselling and independent monitoring will be critical. At the same time, the Pact could provide an opportunity for strengthening existing systems if resources are adequately allocated, particularly through targeted EU funding.

The report also includes a number of recommendations on reinforcing vulnerability screening, guaranteeing independent legal counselling, improving interpretation and strengthening reception and detention infrastructure.

The full report is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, including the AIDA Country Report on Romania – 2024 Update, please visit the AIDA website.